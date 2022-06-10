What Pride means to me is emails. Most are welcome – I write event listings so I want to know about events! – but some are less palatable. To be they/them'd when my pronouns are in my email signature! It's giving regressive progress, bb.

Onward, now, to those Pride events. Saturday beckons y'all to Waterloo Greenway for the Rainbow on the Creek Pride celebration, which runs from 10am to 2pm, closes and then reopens at 6pm. Music from Gina Chavez; Thor Harris with featured friends Andie Flores, p1nkstar, and Y2K; Pelvis Wrestley; DJ Chorizo Funk; and drag from RuPaul's Drag Race's Roxxxy Andrews are reason enough to swing by, but those Waterloo folks have stuffed the event full of even more performances, activations, and vendors. Plus, Qmmunity AC has a booth at the event where you'll see my bee-yew-tea-ful face and score some sweet Chron swag.

Continuing the weekend excitement is the Majestic Cabaret Ball on Saturday at 8pm. This is a collaborative project from Human Rights Campaign Austin, foremost plus-sized burlesque troupe Fat Bottom Cabaret, and Miss Gay Texas USofA at Large Diamond Dior Davenport. Hosted by the legendary House of Lepore Mother Natalie, aka Ms. Girl6, this ball's competitors will be asked to serve old-school glam. Think Marilyn Monroe, saucy speakeasy style, iconic couple Jessica and Roger Rabbit, and the Golden Age of Hollywood.

To stuff another Saturday soiree into your schedule, let's also advise checking out of the new weekly drag showcase at Cheer Up Charlies: Slay! Werk! Bewts! This week and this week only the show will be at 6pm – which Lavender Thug assures in her Instagram post is on the dot! not on queer time! For the upcoming performance, she's curated another stellar lineup after debuting the campy show last week: Brigitte Bandit, Celia Light, Harlot, Michelle Mykels, a DJ set from Y2K, and music from Ms. Amazing Head, whose tunes like "Chase That Bag Hoe" motivate one as much toward financial fortitude as they inspire ass-shaking on the dance floor.

2 To Do

ATX Urban Pride Presented by Whatsinthemirror? with support from allgo, Kind Clinic, and Gilead, ATX Urban Pride uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ BIPOC community through four days of events. Kick off the excitement with a happy hour on Friday, 5-7pm, at Tillery Bar and Kitchen. June 9-12. Multiple locations. fb.com/whatsinthemirror.

Bimbomania DJs Orya and Supermcnasty bring all the hotties to what Orya calls, "ONE OF THE BIGGEST BADDEST MOST RIDICULOUS PRIDE PARTIES TO EVER HAPPEN IN THE HISTORY OF LGBTQIA+NESS." Is this an exaggeration? You'll have to come see the Honey Baby-hosted drag show, featuring Brigitte Bandit, Tatiana Cholula, and Lavender Thug, and the DJ sets from Supermcnasty, Orya, Hyperfemme, and La Morena to find out. Sat., June 11, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. instagram.com/oryalau.

Q'd Up

Them They-tal A celebration of nonbinary performers of all styles. Thu., June 9, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Pride Cigar Social Show up and show off your smokin' hot leather Pride. Fri., June 10, 7-9pm. Sir Rat Leather & Gear, 2511 E. Sixth, Bldg. B, Ste. A. fb.com/sirratleather.

Pride Trail Run Run proud with Trail Roots' Lindsay Legé, a queer runner and therapist hoping to bring LGBTQIA folks together on Austin's trails. Fri., June 10, 7-9pm. Barton Creek Greenbelt, Zilker Park to Lost Creek. Free but RSVP. trailroots.com.

Cyber Queen Update your hard drives with a new Pride program. Fri., June 10, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/cyb3rqu33n.

Pure Quntry A queer country music showcase with Julie Nolen. Fri., June 10, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Rainbow on the Creek See above. Sat., June 11, 10am-2pm; 6pm-10pm. Waterloo Greenway, 1111 Red River. waterloogreenway.org/rainbow-on-the-creek.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! See above. Saturdays, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Majestic Cabaret Ball See above. Sat., June 11, 8pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $18. austintheatre.org.

International Day of Solidarity With Anarchist Prisoners Celebrate and support those incarcerated by watching a short film on lesbian anarchist revolutionary & political prisoner Bo Brown, "The Gentleman Bank Robber." Sat., June 11, 7:30pm. Possum Park, 701 E. 53rd. instagram.com/atxabc.

Big Gay Pride Market Eastside Pop Up & TLGS bring together 20+ local queer-identifying artists and makers. Sun., June 12, 11am-3pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

The Vortex Pride Social Enjoy a supersized social of queer delights. Sun., June 12, 5:30-10pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282. vortexrep.org.

Queer Trivia Test your IQ (intelligent queerness) at the Little Gay Shop's trivia night, hosted by Aira Juliet. Tue., June 14, 7:30-9:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

The Boyz of Austin The Boyz are out & loud as they showcase all things Pride and love. Tue., June 14, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10, ages 18-20; $5, ages 21+. elysiumonline.net.