Tequila is a type of mezcal; mezcal is not a type of tequila.

Former Soviet leaders Nikita Khrushchev, Leonid Brezhnev, and Mikhail Gorbachev all either were born in or had strong ties to Ukraine.

James Jay (1732-1815) created an invisible ink used by George Washington's spy ring against the British. It is believed the ink contained tannic acid and by applying ferrous sulfate to the paper, hidden words could be revealed. One source of tannic acid is oak bark and leaves (not tea).

Microscopic creatures known as "bdelloid rotifers" can endure starvation, dehydration, radiation, and low oxygen. They can be frozen for millennia and come back to life.

In the 17th and 18th centuries, New England settlers often built their homes in the "saltbox" style. The name comes from the shape of wooden salt containers used at the time, and homes are identified by their signature one-sided, steeply sloped, and long-gabled roofs (known as "catslides").