Day Trips: Kingsbury Blueberry Farm, Caldwell

Family business offers the sweetest pick-your-own berries around

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., June 10, 2022


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Kingsbury Blueberry Farm outside of Caldwell isn't very big, but the little orchard has some of the sweetest pick-your-own blueberries you'll find within two hours of Austin.

"The bluer the better," Mandy Kingsbury advises berry pickers before sending them to the field.

The scrumptious little orbs grow in clusters on the bushes, with some berries ripening sooner than others. The harvesters must be judicious in their selection because the purple berries can be tart enough to turn your face inside out.


For many years the Kingsbury clan raised blackberries in the field near their home. After about 10 years the bushes reached the end of their productivity, and then a drought hit. The Kingsburys decided to try blueberries. It turned out that the blueberries are much more fickle about soil and water than the blackberries.

Retired from Texas A&M in College Station, Mandy lets her two home-schooled daughters run the pick-your-own blueberry business. Mary, 15, handles the money and visitor scheduling while Anya, 16, focuses on the agricultural side.

"It's not a summer job," Anya says. "It's year-round. Spreading the pine-needle mulch is really hard work."


The Kingsburys have about 100 bushes of five varieties that ripen at different times. They don't use any chemicals and only use a little commercial fertilizer.

The blueberry season usually runs from early June to late July. This year's crop is looking pretty good. Picked berries sell for $3.50 a pound with a minimum purchase of $10.

Because this is a small, family-run operation, pickers need to make an appointment by calling 979/567-9138. The Kingsburys don't have picnic facilities at the farm and recommend visitors try the restaurants or Davidson Creek Park in nearby Caldwell.

