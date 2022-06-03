Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 3, 2022

If you looked at butterfly wings from the genus Morpho, they would appear to be a deep blue color. But what you'd be seeing wouldn't be blue pigment, but nanoscopic structures called "lamellae" that diffract visible light and only show blue.

There are more Lebanese in Brazil than there are in Lebanon.

Bram Stoker, author of the novel Dracula, never visited Transylvania or Eastern Europe.

The most common explanation of the phrase "and Bob's your uncle" is that it refers to Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, Lord Salisbury, who, when prime minister of Britain, appointed his nephew Arthur Balfour to the post of chief secretary for Ireland.

Getting a vaccine in the morning is more effective than other times of the day.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
