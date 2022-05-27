All the girls and all the boys, they want the same thing: Everybody wants Cuchi Cuchi and baby, you're gonna get it this Saturday, 9pm, at Cuarto Gato. Hosted by Lavender Thug, this party combines Latinx-centric drag, music, and dance. "It's a little pocket of Latinx folks from all over meeting up to enjoy and celebrate our culture through music and performances," Lavender Thug says. "Plus for the first time we'll have free testing at the event provided by the Kind Clinic, so that's extra exciting!"

In curating the lineup for the last Saturday of every month, Lavender Thug says the show prioritizes Latinx performers and DJs, "as there's not always spaces we can do Spanish songs and have everyone in the audience know and love them." That includes songs like the namesake tune "Cuchi-Cuchi," by the iconic Charo. Attributing the initial show title choice to how suitably catchy and subtly salacious the song is, Lavender Thug says that after digging into the Spanish American artist's history she found a connection to her own life. "I learned she was an immigrant who used her talent playing instruments and singing to rise to fame and make a name for herself after so many hardships," Lavender Thug explains, "which was extremely inspirational as I just moved to Austin this year." Another fact that makes the singer/actress an icon in her eyes? "Charo is KILLER on a guitar!"

While it's not the only drag show in town, Lavender Thug maintains that Cuchi Cuchi's special power is creating Latinx joy: people dancing to mariachi, cumbia, reggaeton, and dembow, and drag performances that embody the culture. "It all just makes the whole night feel like home," she says. "Like a family party with your crazy cousins and chismosa tías, it's just pure fun all night long."

2 to Do

QueerBomb Movie Night Fundraiser Support QueerBomb and make some stellar rally/march signs while watching queer classic Hedwig and the Angry Inch at this fundraiser presented by The Little Gay Shop and Liberation Barbell Club. Sat., May 28, 7pm. Liberation Barbell Club, 3900 Drossett Ste. A. Free, but donations suggested. instagram.com/queerbombaustin.

Living Room Sound Check: Pride Edition To celebrate Pride Month, the W Hotel is hosting local LGBTQIA musicians for their Living Room Sound Check series every Wednesday and is partnering with local nonprofit Out Youth. June 1 is DJ Chorizo Funk; June 15 is DJ BoyFriend ATX; and June 22 is Tje Austin & Miggy. Wednesdays, 8-10pm. The W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. fb.com/whotelaustin.

Q'd Up

The Jigglewatts Burlesque With the Copa Kings! The sassy classy performers join with live big band music for some sizzlin' burly-q. Thu., May 26, 8pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $20-140. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Meet at the south side of Barton's deep end where the Pride flag and rainbow string lights are. Every other Thursday, 8pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. fb.com/queerswimatx.

Mock Lobster + Caleb De Casper Femme Boy supreme Caleb De Casper will be DJ'ing for the B-52s cover band alongside an appearance from Extragrams. Fri., May 27, 6-11pm. Haute Spot, 1501 E. New Hope Dr., Cedar Park. $15-25. fb.com/mocklobsteratx.

Neon Rainbows + Gay Ole Opry Drag Show Queer country rides into Cheer Ups with DJ Boi Orbison and a yippee-ki-gay drag show hosted by Brigitte Bandit. Fri., May 27, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Cuchi Cuchi See above. Sat., May 28, 9pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. instagram.com/cuchicuchi_atx.

Bottoms Up! Drag Brunch A collab between Frida Friday ATX and Wanderlust Wine Co., hosted by Scarlett Kiss and Queen Cheeki Khant. Sun., May 29, noon-4pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

Austin Vogue Nights Attention queers: It's House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night, with seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.