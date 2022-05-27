Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 27, 2022

"Next" is the superlative of "nigh," and "near" was originally the comparative of "nigh."

The army of the First Persian Empire (the Achaemenid Empire) was known for using three-bladed or "Scythian" arrowheads.

Spring is the time when bee colonies swarm. If you see a "cloud" of bees – could be on the side of a house or in a tree – it means they're looking for a new home. Experts say it's best to not agitate them and leave their removal to professionals, as swarming is temporary.

Sarah Childress-Polk, wife of James Polk, 11th president of the United States, banned dancing and card games at the White House.

From 2011 to 2021, average national residential electricity rates increased by about 14% even though average household energy use rose just over 1%.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
