Day Trips: BeeWeaver Honey Farm, Navasota

Farm offers a delicious education on essential insects

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., May 27, 2022


Travis Weaver (Courtesy of Laura Weaver)

BeeWeaver Honey Farm near Navasota creates a lot of buzz. Not only do they raise their own breed of queen bees, but they also have a store of bee-related products, a meadery, and overnight accommodations.

An exciting aspect of the farm is the opportunities to meet the bees. Throughout the year, the melittologists offer tours, classes, and tastings covering everything from beekeeping to baking with honey or simply taking a look into a hive (from behind a protective screen).


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

The Weaver family started in the bee business in 1888 when Florence and Zachariah received 10 bee colonies as a wedding gift. Their son expanded the farm about halfway between Austin and Houston into the commercial honey and queen-bee trade. Today, Laura and Dan Weaver are fourth-generation stewards of the apiary.

Not only do bees produce honey, but they also pollinate many of the foods we eat. Weather, habitat loss, and pesticides have reduced the number of beneficial bugs. "It's not easy being a bee these days," Laura says.

That's why it's important to educate the public to be less fearful of bees. On Saturday, May 28, is BeeWeaver's BuzzFest.

"It's a day of interactive, hands-on learning," Laura says. Along with other honey-related companies, there will be tastings, music, and food trucks.

"Every year we try to make a 'bee beard' on someone," Laura says. "It doesn't always work, but when it does it makes a great photo op."


Jeff Murray, head meadmaker at WildFlyer Mead Company (Photo by Gerald E. McLeod)

Laura's favorite bee joke: Where did Noah keep his bees? In his "ark hive."

BeeWeaver Honey Farm is between Navasota and Hempstead about two hours from Austin. The store opens daily and WildFlyer Mead Co. opens Thursday through Sunday. Tours and classes require advance reservations.

1,603rd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

