By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 20, 2022

When Kelli Dunaway was elected in 2019 to the St. Louis County Council, she took her oath of office with a hand on Dr. Seuss' Oh, the Places You'll Go.

To reflect society's weight gains, crash test dummies manufactured by Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc. have gotten fatter, too.

In 1997, Mr. Smarty Pants Knows said the song "Pop Goes the Weasel" described how to pickpocket. But according to phrases.org.uk, the song may have been about pawning items for money or spending all your money at a pub. And the song was accompanied by a dance introduced by Queen Victoria.

Cigarette butts are the single greatest form of trash in the ocean.

The International Ornithologists Union places the evening grosbeak in the genus Hesperiphona, but the American Ornithological Society has the species under the genus Coccothraustes.

