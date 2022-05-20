Columns

Day Trips: Texas Ferry Rides

Texas ferries are the best free rides in the state

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., May 20, 2022


Port Aransas Ferry (Photos by Gerald E. McLeod)

The best free rides in Texas are the state's three ferries: the Lynchburg Ferry, Port Aransas Ferry, and Galveston-Bolivar Ferry.

The Lynchburg Ferry is the oldest of the free ferries operating in Texas. Going back to pre-Republic of Texas, it was started in 1822 just below the confluence of the San Jacinto River and Buffalo Bayou, now the Houston Ship Channel. The five-minute ride connects Independence Parkway a mile south of I-10 to the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site.


Lynchburg Ferry

Operated by Harris County from 1888 to 2020, the two-boat system is now operated by the Harris County Toll Road Authority. Most traffic has shifted downstream to the Fred Hartman Bridge. The ferry runs Monday through Friday from 4:30am to 8pm, and Saturday through Sunday from 11am to 6:30pm.

The Port Aransas Ferry crossing the Corpus Christi Ship Channel began in 1911 at the end of a flatbed railcar system that brought vehicles from Aransas Pass to the landing where the six-car "Mitzi" waited. A toll road eventually replaced the train, and in 1968 the state highway department took over operation and abolished the tolls.

The Port Aransas Ferry runs 24 hours, seven days a week. The Texas Department of Transportation operates six boats that carry up to 20 cars on the quarter-mile, 10-minute ride.


Galveston-Bolivar Ferry

The Galveston-Bolivar Ferry began in 1930 taking cars across the bay, from the city to the Bolivar Peninsula. During the 18-minute, 2.7-mile mini-cruise, passengers watch oceangoing vessels entering Galveston Harbor. Along the way are the scuttled remains of the SS Selma, a World War I tanker made of reinforced concrete when steel was in short supply.

TxDOT operates the free ferry system 24 hours every day, weather permitting.

1,602nd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a weekly travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Lubbock Tornado Memorial, Lubbock
Day Trips: Lubbock Tornado Memorial, Lubbock
Monument commemorates havoc wreaked by two twisters in 1970

Gerald E. McLeod, May 13, 2022

Day Trips: Faywood Hot Springs, New Mexico
Day Trips: Faywood Hot Springs, New Mexico
Healing waters and a whole lot of history

Gerald E. McLeod, May 6, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lynchburg Ferry, Port Aransas Ferry, Galveston-Bolivar Ferry, Houston, Corpus Christi, Galveston, Bolivar Peninsula

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Barfield the Tyrant, Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step
Continental Club
Speak Up! A Conversation About Mental Health at Bullock Texas State History Museum
Eric Schwartz
at Spider House Ballroom
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  