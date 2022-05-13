In 2013, Susan Bennett confirmed to CNN that she was the original voice actor for Siri. She was also a former backup singer for Roy Orbison and Burt Bacharach.

Texas is about to become the U.S. state with the most earthquakes.

Nicotine and the tobacco plant Nicotiana tabacum are named after Jean Nicot de Villemain (1530-1604), a French diplomat and scholar who brought tobacco to France. He showed the plant to his botanist friend Damião de Goes and boasted of its medicinal properties. Ironically, Nicot applied tobacco to a tumor on an acquaintance's face and had excellent results.

The three-note chime (notes G, E, and C) used by NBC (National Broadcasting Company) was the first audio trademark accepted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The network began using it in 1931, but it wasn't until 1950 that it became an official audio service mark.

One of the most famous belly dancers in the world is Ukraine's Alla Kushnir. She calls Egypt home.