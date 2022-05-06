Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 6, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The skull from a recently discovered ichthyosaur in the UK measures about 6½ feet long and weighs about a ton. The discovery was announced earlier in 2022.

What do Thom Yorke of Radiohead and billionaire Warren Buffet have in common besides money? They are both avid bridge players.

In the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter is a celestial body called Ceres, which is now considered a dwarf planet like Pluto. If you had asked a kindergartner in the early 1800s to name the planets in the solar system, he or she would have included Ceres.

"The cow jumped over the moon" is an example of a syntagm, which is when words in a sentence are meaningfully related to each other.

People in ancient Ireland and Scotland used to bury butter in wooden barrels in peat bogs. Today, it's called "bog butter" or butyrellite. Some bog butter was dairy-based; sometimes it contained meat fats.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 29, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 22, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Celebrating the Life of Daniel Sahad w/ BLK ODYSSY, Animals on TV, Sir Woman, Quentin & the Past Lives, James Robinson, the Bright Light Social Hour [garage]
Empire Control Room & Garage
Exploded Drawing 55 w/ Mattie, DJ Design, Crystal Voyager, Hardy/Henley/Harris, Zetroc, Fennec at Austin Cinemaker Space
Austin Record Convention
at Palmer Events Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  