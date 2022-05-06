Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The skull from a recently discovered ichthyosaur in the UK measures about 6½ feet long and weighs about a ton. The discovery was announced earlier in 2022.

What do Thom Yorke of Radiohead and billionaire Warren Buffet have in common besides money? They are both avid bridge players.

In the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter is a celestial body called Ceres, which is now considered a dwarf planet like Pluto. If you had asked a kindergartner in the early 1800s to name the planets in the solar system, he or she would have included Ceres.

"The cow jumped over the moon" is an example of a syntagm, which is when words in a sentence are meaningfully related to each other.

People in ancient Ireland and Scotland used to bury butter in wooden barrels in peat bogs. Today, it's called "bog butter" or butyrellite. Some bog butter was dairy-based; sometimes it contained meat fats.