We Have an Issue: To the Ballot Box We Go (Again!)

This election really snuck up on us, didn't it? With the memory of the March primary election still fresh and the May 24 primary run-offs just a hop, skip, and a jump away, they went and sandwiched a whole other election in between with just a handful of items on the ballot.

In addition to two amendments to the Texas Con­sti­tution to consider, voters in Austin will weigh in on Proposition A. Prop A was put on the ballot by a citizen referendum led by Ground Game Texas and, if passed, would 1) eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses, and 2) ban the use of "no-knock" warrants by Austin police. As Austin Sanders explains in his cover story this week, this is more or less already APD's approach to pot possession and to increasingly unpopular no-knock warrants; passing this measure would codify things. More symbolically, this election marks an opportunity for Austinites to walk the walk, so to speak, of all our progressive talk and to plainly make our opinions known on these two important public safety issues – especially since the state is probably not going to like those opinions.

Early voting is underway now, and election day proper takes place May 7. Check out our endorsements and the news team's whole election package – spotlighting Prop A, the constitutional amendments, and some contentious races in Leander, Cedar Park, Lake Travis, and more.

We're always excited to unveil our annual "Best of Austin" Awards – look for that issue on Thursday, May 19 – but this year we're kicking it up a notch with a "Best of Austin" Market Party on Sunday, May 22, at Lustre Pearl South. The totally free event will feature over 20 vendors and entertainers plucked from our Readers Poll winners and finalists; the festivities include drink specials by WildGins Co., complimentary beard trims by Austin Hair Ink, tarot readings for dogs by Lucky Dog Tarot, and flash tattoos by Atomic Tattoo. Find out how to RSVP and more here: austinchronicle.com/boaparty.

Online This Week

"Sob Rocker" John Mayer Opens Moody Center: Rachel Rascoe reports from the first show at the not-quite-ready new stadium.

Blue Line Bridge Options: Project Connect planners and the community groups helping to guide work around the multibillion-dollar expansion of Austin's transit system ponder options for getting across Lady Bird Lake.

Having Everything Revealed: David Brendan Hall reviews H.E.R.'s stunning 90-minute show at the Waterloo Park's Moody Amphitheater.

Under the Big Top: Thee Gay Agenda variety show makes their exciting return to in-person performance, Qmmunity Editor James Scott reports.

Weekend Wine: Wine columnist Wes Marshall has some thoughts about agritourism and makes the case for a rosé from Texas Heritage Vineyard.