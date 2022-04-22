A powerful diva of desire and dance-pop, queer musician Caleb De Casper provides the perfect soundtrack for self-empowerment and swinging those sexy hips around at the discotheque. Today, April 21, the city of Austin puts the siren's spirit into the history books by declaring Caleb De Casper Day at City Hall. Tune in to see the honors bestowed at noon on ATXN.TV, and mark your calendars for May 7, when Hotel Vegas hosts the Femme Boy record release party with a lineup who all live life like a work of art: queer rapper BabiBoi, hip-hop star Mama Duke, and De Casper himself playing alongside FB featured players Sabrina Ellis and Vestite.

Having a day declared in one's honor is a big-time blessing. "Culture is one of the most important things we have in a society," De Casper says, "and I'm honored that the people of the city I moved to in order to start a new life want to memorialize me in theirs." Previously in the less accepting locale of North Carolina, he relates over email that it was hard to flourish in a culture that "reinforced daily that being gay was a sin. ... I hid parts of myself to survive and to try to do things as basic as keep my job or run an errand without being harassed for my slight lisp, limp wrists, or painted nails." After moving 1,500 miles across the country, De Casper found the support and nurturing he needed in the local music community. Femme Boy is in part a way for him to extend that same support back. "I am on a journey to be the most authentic person I can be, to be proud of who I am, and hopefully help others be proud and stay proud of who they are."

2 to Do

Haven Con Three days of all the queer fandom fun you'd ever want, including panels on fan fiction bookbinding, queer wrestling, and Neopets as well as special guest panels. Check out our interview with the Haven Con team online in the Daily Qmmunity blog. Fri.-Sun., April 22-24. Austin Marriott South, 4415 S. I-35. $15-65. havencontx.org.

Austin International Drag Festival Look camp right in the eye for this four-day fest of drag, drag, and more drag. See local icons like Gothess Jasmine, Cheeki Khant, and the Boyz of Austin, alongside out-of-town superstars like Dollya Black, Blackberri, and Hunsen Abequeer. Bring the kiddos around on Saturday for drag storytime at 4pm. Thu.-Sun., April 21-24. Holiday Inn Austin Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville. $15-149. fb.com/austindragfest.

Q'd Up

Dyke Season Gold star, stone butch, high femme, futch, celesbian BFFs – all are welcome. Thu., April 21, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

For Spite Transy Warhol brings the post-punk queerness, plus openers Sad Cell, BrianBrianBrian, and Die Spitz. Fri., April 22, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Neon Rainbows DJ Boi Orbison queers up country. Fri., April 22. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/djboiorbison.

Catharsis Black Widow Burlesque is back! Fri., April 22, 7pm. Come and Take It Live, 2015 E. Riverside. $25. catharsis.bpt.me.

Booty Shorts Night Peek those cheeks in yer best jean cutoffs. Sat., April 23. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

A Real Hot Girl Party Celebrate Megan Thee Stallion at CUC. Includes both a twerk contest and a cool hundo for thee best MTS-inspired costume. Sat., April 23, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Bottoms Up! Frida Friday and Wanderlust Wine Co. combine forces for a market & drag brunch hosted by Scarlett Kiss & Cheeki Khant. Sun., April 24, noon-4pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Campfire Queer Storytime Share stories, music, and marshmallows. Sun., April 24, 7-8pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. butterflybaraustin.com.

Let's Talk About Anxiety! allgo talks anxiety: how to identify it, how it affects you, and how you can address it. Tue., April 26, 6-7:30pm. Virtual. Free but RSVP. fb.com/allgoqpoc.