Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 22, 2022

Every year since 1982, Forbes magazine has published the Forbes 400 to list the 400 richest Americans. The first person to top the list was Daniel K. Ludwig, a shipping businessman who had an estimated worth of $2 billion.

There are about 85 million starlings in North America.

Flies are confused by zebra stripes, and are therefore discouraged from landing on and biting zebras.

Thomas Jefferson helped popularize growing tomatoes in America. They were originally thought to be poisonous.

The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City originated as two hotels built by feuding relatives. The Waldorf Hotel was built by William Waldorf Astor next door to the house of his Aunt Caroline Webster Schermerhorn Astor. Not wanting to live next door to a hotel, she built a hotel of her own.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin's independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community's political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

