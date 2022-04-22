Columns

Day Trips: Texas Roadstand, Cedar Creek

Stellar burgers and house-made pickles make this no ordinary burger joint

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., April 22, 2022


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Texas Roadstand in Cedar Creek still looks more like the vegetable market it used to be, rather than a temple to the essence of the hamburger that it has become.

Tucked away in a wooded area off Highway 21, 3 miles south of Highway 71 between Austin and Bastrop, the restaurant, a cinder-block kitchen and screened-in dining room, was built by the previous owner. Most diners devour their burgers at the picnic tables under the ancient honey mesquite tree.


This is no ordinary burger joint. New Jersey-born Marian Barrett excels at making five kinds of burgers, a grilled chicken breast sandwich, and a veggie burger that even carnivores like.

The burgers start with a beef patty that Marian grinds herself to get the fat content just right. About the size of a smashed fist, the patties are thick and juicy. The array of toppings – bacon, jalapeños, fried onions, fried egg, or pimento cheese – add the artistry to her masterpieces.

Marian's house-made pickles add a garlicky crunch to the sandwiches. The fermented cucumber slices are such a local favorite she sells them to-go by the pint.


Her most popular sandwich is the "Wax's Podcast Burger." The cheese is mixed into the meat and it's topped with bacon jam and haystack onions. It's gooey and slightly sweet.

Marian says she named it after Wax the Rapper, aka Michael Jones, who has a popular podcast. She was thrilled when the Los Angeles-based band stopped in for burgers. "He calls us the official restaurant of the Wax podcast," Marian says.

The Texas Roadstand is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 3pm. Since this is a one-woman show, it's always best to call 512/827-6215 to check availability.

1,598th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: The Lady in Blue, San Angelo
Day Trips: The Lady in Blue, San Angelo
Statue illustrates the story of Native American legend

Gerald E. McLeod, April 15, 2022

Day Trips: Gao Brothers Sculpture, San Antonio
Day Trips: Gao Brothers Sculpture, San Antonio
Beijing-based artists spark political discussion

Gerald E. McLeod, April 8, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas Roadstand, Cedar Creek, Marian Barrett, Wax the Rapper, Michael Jones

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin's Earth Day Cleanup
Rowing Dock
Spirit Adrift, Duel, Blk Ops, Easy Prey [inside] at Mohawk
Austin Reggae Festival day one w/ the Expendables (8:30), Mykal Rose (6:30), Janeel Mills (5:00), Audic Empire (4:00) at Auditorium Shores
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  