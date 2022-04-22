Day Trips: Texas Roadstand, Cedar Creek

The Texas Roadstand in Cedar Creek still looks more like the vegetable market it used to be, rather than a temple to the essence of the hamburger that it has become.

Tucked away in a wooded area off Highway 21, 3 miles south of Highway 71 between Austin and Bastrop, the restaurant, a cinder-block kitchen and screened-in dining room, was built by the previous owner. Most diners devour their burgers at the picnic tables under the ancient honey mesquite tree.

This is no ordinary burger joint. New Jersey-born Marian Barrett excels at making five kinds of burgers, a grilled chicken breast sandwich, and a veggie burger that even carnivores like.

The burgers start with a beef patty that Marian grinds herself to get the fat content just right. About the size of a smashed fist, the patties are thick and juicy. The array of toppings – bacon, jalapeños, fried onions, fried egg, or pimento cheese – add the artistry to her masterpieces.

Marian's house-made pickles add a garlicky crunch to the sandwiches. The fermented cucumber slices are such a local favorite she sells them to-go by the pint.

Her most popular sandwich is the "Wax's Podcast Burger." The cheese is mixed into the meat and it's topped with bacon jam and haystack onions. It's gooey and slightly sweet.

Marian says she named it after Wax the Rapper, aka Michael Jones, who has a popular podcast. She was thrilled when the Los Angeles-based band stopped in for burgers. "He calls us the official restaurant of the Wax podcast," Marian says.

The Texas Roadstand is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 3pm. Since this is a one-woman show, it's always best to call 512/827-6215 to check availability.

