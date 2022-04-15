Columns

We Have an Issue: Back in the Saddle Again

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., April 15, 2022


Cover by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images

Like so many other businesses this spring, the Chronicle staff returned to the office last week. We tried this before back in December, but Omicron scuppered that plan after only three weeks. We're feeling more optimistic this time around, and it's been exceptionally nice to share the same physical space again three days a week. New hires are putting bodies to the one-dimensional faces they've only met over Zoom, and some existing staffers are getting used to new roles. Senior ad rep Lois Richwine quietly retired last month before we could foist a farewell sheet cake on her; she and husband Jesse Sublett (a well-known figure to fans of noir, punk, and Texana) are enjoying the spring in Los Angeles. Longtime accounting assistant/institutional memory for all things Austin music Chelsea Taylor has joined the sales staff, and Cassandra Pearce has returned to her old desk in accounting to help with the transition.

In other office news, the Chronicle was well-represented at last week's Austin Alliance for Women in Media's annual Awards of Excellence. Zeke Barbaro, Wayne Alan Brenner, Jerald Corder, Jeff Gammill, David Kleppe, Rachel Rascoe, Gloria Williamson, and Sarah Wolf all earned nominations, and a handful of us brought home hardware: Cassidy Frazier (Print Sales Manager of the Year), Marisa Mirabal (Digital AE of the Year), Trace Thurman (Digital Sales Manager of the Year and Support Staff of the Year!), and yours truly (pleased as punch to be named Print Unsung Hero). Congrats to the whole team.

Online This Week


Light It Up: Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks, a Texas tradition since 1972, is moving to Q2 Stadium this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15, 10am.

Prime Specimens: James Scott interviews the artists behind a public art project examining Southern nostalgia and toxic masculinity.

R.I.P. Daniel Sahad: Austin pop-rock band Nané confirmed the passing of the 29-year-old, dazzling vocalist on April 10.

Highs and Lows: After a sold-out album release show, Good Looks guitarist Jake Ames was hit by a car and hospitalized.


Gerald Ramsay as Mufasa in The Lion King (Photo by Matthew Murphy / © Disney)

This Lion Roars: Strong Disney theatrical adaptation The Lion King is a hit at Bass Concert Hall.

Hard Times at Easy Tiger: Disgruntled ex-staff say actions by management before and during SXSW led to mass resignations at the Seventh Street shop.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

