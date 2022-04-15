Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 15, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The cartoon character George Jetson, the father in the show The Jetsons, was born August 22, 2022. The show was set 100 years in the future when the show first aired in 1962 and George was described as being 40 years old.

In 18th century England, a pineapple was worth $8,000 in today's money.

In July 2021, Illinois became the first state where police could not use deception when interrogating people younger than age 18.

Socrates mentored Plato. Plato mentored Aristotle. Aristotle mentored Alexander the Great.

No country in the world meets the World Health Organization's air quality standards that were set in September 2021. Less than 3.5% of cities meet the standards, and almost 100 cities have pollution levels that are 10 times higher than the standards.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 8, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 1, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ICOSA: Points of Convergence
ICOSA
Knocked Loose
at Emo's
Selena's 50th Birthday Celebration at Hotel Vegas
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  