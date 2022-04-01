We Have an Issue: “Best of Austin” Finalists Revealed

In this issue, we unveil this year's finalists for our "Best of Austin" Readers Poll. Tens of thousands of votes were cast in the first-round ballot, narrowing the field down to nearly 900 nominees across 174 categories, chosen by Chronicle readers as representing the very best of our town.

Ironically, as I tap this column out, I'm hours away from fleeing the city for my first proper vacation in two years. But I know exactly what I'm going to do when I get back: Dive into the finalist ballot and sample some new (or new to me) places. These finalists truly run the gamut: from legacy institutions and creatives who've helped define Austin culture to up-and-coming artists and brand-new businesses hatched during the pandemic.

Find the Readers Poll ballot on p.7 of this week's print edition. You can mail that ballot in to us – postmark deadline is April 18 – or vote online at vote.austinchronicle.com. While you're there, leave a testimonial about who you're voting for. We'll print our favorite comments alongside the winners in our "Best of Austin" issue, on newsstands and online on Thursday, May 19.

We have a well-documented habit of breaking big news around the beginning of every April, and this year is no different. Check out Publisher Nick Barbaro's column, about a historic collaboration between state and scruffy alt-weekly – and an exciting new revenue opportunity to boot!