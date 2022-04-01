Time to be visible, fellow transgenders. How you celebrate this March 31 is up to you – personally I take a halfway decent selfie and ride the brief online clout wave of being trans for about 20 likes on Twitter. For others, Trans Day of Visibility reveals the fundamental problem in the mainstream view of trans advocacy: that representation too frequently usurps direct action as our praxis. In any case, the day still stands as an important time to reflect on the myriad definitions of visibility in our trans community, whether it be selfies, rallies, legislative justice, or simply having the freedom to be trans and safe.

Austinwise, there're two shindigs up for your attendance during ye olde TDOV. Transgender Education Network of Texas rolls out a celebration of the trans community this Thursday, March 31. It'll also mark the org's first in-person event since the pandemic's start. Free food will be on offer, but it's first come, first served so mind the 6pm start time. In the interest of safety, the event's location will only be released following an RSVP through Eventbrite.

Following close afterward is the All in for Equality Coalition TDOV rally at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 2, at noon. Rally special guests will include Rep. Jessica González and Austin Music Awards Best Electronic Artist winner p1nkstar. This event's a collaborative effort from TENT, Equality Texas, Texas Freedom Network, Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal, and ACLU of Texas. Time to show the jerks in power that a real Texan stands up for trans rights.

2 to Do

Hot Cookies Etc. Satisfy your sweet tooth with this dessert-themed interactive performance art dance party featuring local women, POC, and queer owned sweet shops. Presented by Pussy Power House, and hosted by Jade Fusco and Tressa Gilmer. Costumes (themes include Santa, grandma, cow, and edible) and a timely arrival get you in on the free samples. Sat., April 2, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $20. hotcookiesetc.bpt.me.

Mama Duke, Chucky Blk, BluMoon Presented by KVRX, this event's got a top-tier lineup of Austin artists: poet & rapper Chucky Blk, jazz fusion band BluMoon, and hip-hop artist (and now Grammy U mentor!) Mama Duke fresh off a hot SXSW run. Sun., April 3, 7pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth, 512/524-1584. $10. fb.com/hotelvegas.

Q'd Up

Trans Day of Visibility See above. Thu., March 31, 6-9pm. RSVP for location. fb.com/transtexas.

Vintage Aerobics With Erica Nix Thu., March 31, 6:20pm. Empower House, 5540 N. Lamar Ste. B. empowerhouseatx.com.

Trans Day of Visibility Rally See above. Sat., April 2, noon. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. fb.com/transtexas.

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between – whatever gear is to you. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo First Sundays, 4-7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

No Bottoms Sunday A post-brunch drag show where the mimosas are bottomless. Sundays, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $20 for bottomless mimosas. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Poetry on Tea Leaves A workshop & open mic for Black, brown, and queer folks. Led by co-hosts Ayjshane and Raphaella the Swan. Sun., April 3, 6-8pm. West China Tea House, 4706 N. I-35.

Knife + Heart Hyperreal's Monday movie series shows Yann Gonzalez's 2018 blood-and-neon-soaked queer giallo. Opens with local short film "Stiletto." Mon., April 4, 7:30pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. $5-10. instagram.com/hyperrealfilmclub.

Divina Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, fb.com/divinaaustintx.