Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 1, 2022

In 2020, a female racing pigeon named New Kim sold for around $1.9 million at an auction in Belgium. The previous record for a racing pigeon was $406,000.

According to the latest data available (2018), packaging and containers account for 28% of municipal solid waste – the largest portion by type.

Edward Jenner introduced the first vaccine in 1796. It was for smallpox. Jenner took fluid from a cowpox blister and scratched it into the skin of James Phipps, an 8-year-old boy. A single blister rose up on the spot, but James soon recovered.

After a priest read last rites ("May the Lord have mercy on your soul") to Charlie Chaplin, he responded, "Why not? After all, it belongs to Him." Those were Chaplin's last words.

Only about 3% of all books published in the U.S. were translated from a foreign language. Besides economic factors, one reason is that there's a limited number of U.S. editors who speak a foreign language.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
