Day Trips: Texas SandFest, Port Aransas

The Texas SandFest attracts the best professional sand sculptors in the world to the beach at Port Aransas.

Yes, that is a real occupation. Professional artists travel from competition to competition hoping for a big payday of prize money like rodeo cowboys. Most are also working artists between contests.

Starting with a pile of beach sand, and using trowels, spray bottles of water, and puffs of air, the sculptors render the temporary statuary in surprising detail. A final thin layer of clear, biodegradable glue holds the shape against the wind. The project is done within a time limit in Master Duo, Master Solo, Semi-Pro, and Amateur categories.

In past years, Muhammad Ali, John Lennon, Abraham Lincoln, and all sorts of other celebrities, self-portraits, and unspecific people and creatures have made appearances at the beachfront art gallery.

In 2021, "Mind's Eye" (pictured) by Sue McGrew of Tacoma, Wash., attained the rare achievement of winning first place in the Master Solo and People's Choice categories.

The artists have moved away from sandcastles, but Texas favorites Christy McDonald Atkinson and her dad the Amazin' Walter McDonald are masters of arches and towers. The pair won the People's Choice award in 2018 and 2019 with their fanciful castles.

The festival has grown every year since it began in 1997 as a way to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. Besides the sand creations, there is music and vendors selling everything from beach jewelry to sno-cones.

Texas SandFest in Port Aransas is the largest native-sand sculpting competition in the country. This year's event happens between mile markers 8 and 13 on April 8-10. The best way to get there is on the shuttle bus.

1,595th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.