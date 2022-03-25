Another storm passes over us here in Austin. We survived South by Southwest only to roll right into multiple tornado watches. Though much of Austin currently lies in disrepair, the post-storm sky is clear, and spring stares us in the face. It's renewal time, baybee.

Speaking of renewal, an old favorite from back in the Before Times blossoms again this week: Campfire Queer Story Time returns this Sunday, March 27, with marshmallows, sweet stories, and of course, World Famous *BOB* hosting the whole cozy gig at 7pm. This return will also mark a new feature of the campfire – an American Sign Language interpreter.

This Friday, March 25, have a spring cleaning of the soul with Las Ofrendas' Diary of a Queer Life. Not only presenting another of their signature awesome markets, plus tunes from Austin's Chorizo Funk and Houston's DJ Rosez, Las Ofrendas will also be holding a community chat with queer BIPOC special guests like creator of Brown Badass Bonita Kim Guerra; drag performer/visual artist Gothess Jasmine; healer/community advocate La'arni Ayuma; and musician, booker, and queer musician advocate Genesis Vasquez.

In more fresh-cut spring tidings, aGLIFF's Queer Spectrum screening series takes us to the city of love with Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades), which follows the lives of several Parisian thirtysomethings chasing dreams of desire and human connection. Catch the film on Wednesday, March 30, by yourself, with a friend, or maybe with a new spring fling you just met around the queer campfire.

And coming in with the wind, on Monday, March 28, the Iron Bear will be up in front of the Historic Landmark Commission arguing against the demolition of their current home on Sixth Street. As an essential part of the ATX LGBTQIA community, the Bear deserves historic classification, and you can help protect Austin's gay bar scene from the wrecking ball by attending the meeting at 6pm at the Permitting and Development Center (6310 Wilhelmina Delco, Rm. 4501). Paws up for the Bear, y'all!

2 to Do

Pride Shindig A boutique and inclusive wedding expo with the LGBTQIA community in mind, this year's Pride Shindig has a neon theme with a touch of Lisa Frank. Come talk face-to-face with vendors, taste some delicious treats, and plan the wedding of your gay li'l dreams. Sun., March 27, 11am-2pm. Springdale Station, 979 Springdale #160. Free. fb.com/prideshindig.

Outsiders Hostess Mary Jane Styles brings Outsiders' main cast back (plus new faces Lady Grackle and Syd Prescott) for an amazing March lineup including spotlight performances from Embry Officially and Mashpo Tatoes. Thu., March 24, 10:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Q'd Up

Gimme Gimme Disco Take a chance on this ABBA-inspired dance party. Thu., March 24, 8pm. Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh. $12-15. fb.com/empireatx.

Rolling With Pride Mention "Pflugerville Pride" to get entry & skate rentals for $12 per person. Fri., March 25, 6-10pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. fb.com/pflugervillepride.

Diary of a Queer Life See above. Fri., March 25, 7-11pm. Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd. Free, but donations suggested. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Die Felicia! Chique Fil-Atio and Mascara Rivers guest host. Fri., March 25, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/diefelicia.

Final Friday Last Friday of the month is fetish night at Harry's Dark Bar. Last Friday of every month, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Campfire Queer Story Time See above. Sun., March 27, 7-8pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. butterflybaraustin.com.

Gaga Night Grab your disco sticks and Kermit coats, little monsters, for this special edition of Tuezgayz. Tue., March 29, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades) See above. Wed., March 30, 7pm. Galaxy Highland 10, 6700 Middle Fiskville. Free, members; $12, nonmembers. fb.com/agliff.