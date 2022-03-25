The lyrics for the Sheryl Crow song "All I Wanna Do" are based on a Wyn Cooper poem called "Fun." Crow's producer found it in a used bookstore in Pasadena, Calif.

According to Fritz Vollrath, Oxford University emeritus professor of zoology, less than 4% of humans suffer from arachnophobia.

A 2019 study showed at the lowest estimates, Bitcoin's power consumption emitted about 22 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2018 – about 10% of the global railway sector's annual emissions.

In 2013 at age 16, Marten Gasparini left the Italian national baseball team to play shortstop for the Kansas City Royals for $1.3 million, the highest bonus ever for a European baseball player. He retired in 2019. Now a freshman at Grand Canyon University, he recently won the Willie Williams Classic for javelin throwing.

The sugarloaf pineapple has low acid and is unusually sweet. It also lacks the enzyme bromelain, which causes regular pineapples to burn your tongue.