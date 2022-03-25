Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 25, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The lyrics for the Sheryl Crow song "All I Wanna Do" are based on a Wyn Cooper poem called "Fun." Crow's producer found it in a used bookstore in Pasadena, Calif.

According to Fritz Vollrath, Oxford University emeritus professor of zoology, less than 4% of humans suffer from arachnophobia.

A 2019 study showed at the lowest estimates, Bitcoin's power consumption emitted about 22 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2018 – about 10% of the global railway sector's annual emissions.

In 2013 at age 16, Marten Gasparini left the Italian national baseball team to play shortstop for the Kansas City Royals for $1.3 million, the highest bonus ever for a European baseball player. He retired in 2019. Now a freshman at Grand Canyon University, he recently won the Willie Williams Classic for javelin throwing.

The sugarloaf pineapple has low acid and is unusually sweet. It also lacks the enzyme bromelain, which causes regular pineapples to burn your tongue.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 18, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 11, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Kydd Jones Comedy Jam w/ Kydd Jones, Yadin Kol, DJ ulovei
Antone's Nightclub
A Song for Cesar
at Violet Crown Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  