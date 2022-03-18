We Have an Issue: We Contain Multitudes

Not gonna lie, I worried it would seem a little frivolous to put a story about NFTs on the cover this week, at a time as fraught as this one. Statewide, we're grappling with unconscionable attacks on the families of trans kids and a definitive door slammed shut on the last effort to challenge SB 8's virtual ban on abortions in Texas. Internationally, we're looking at the worrying rise of another COVID variant and the grim situation in Ukraine.

It's a lot.

But I guess if we've learned anything from this pandemic, it's that we can juggle more than one feeling at once – experience joy and grief and outrage and the giggles, minute to minute, measure to measure. It's maybe why the past two years have been so fucking exhausting. We're just feeling all of the feelings, all of the time.

In this issue, we're not ignoring any of the awfulness I listed above but we're also, y'know, writing about NFTs and running photos of famous people and listing hundreds of events to take your mind off the crummy state of things and generally doing what we always do, which is be curious about the world and share our findings with our readers.

