We Have an Issue: We Contain Multitudes

Being open to feeling all of the feelings, all of the time

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., March 18, 2022


Cover art by Zeke Barbaro / Photo by David Brendan Hall

Not gonna lie, I worried it would seem a little frivolous to put a story about NFTs on the cover this week, at a time as fraught as this one. Statewide, we're grappling with unconscionable attacks on the families of trans kids and a definitive door slammed shut on the last effort to challenge SB 8's virtual ban on abortions in Texas. Internationally, we're looking at the worrying rise of another COVID variant and the grim situation in Ukraine.

It's a lot.

But I guess if we've learned anything from this pandemic, it's that we can juggle more than one feeling at once – experience joy and grief and outrage and the giggles, minute to minute, measure to measure. It's maybe why the past two years have been so fucking exhausting. We're just feeling all of the feelings, all of the time.

In this issue, we're not ignoring any of the awfulness I listed above but we're also, y'know, writing about NFTs and running photos of famous people and listing hundreds of events to take your mind off the crummy state of things and generally doing what we always do, which is be curious about the world and share our findings with our readers.

Nic Cage superfan poster in the wild (Photo by Tom Cheredar)

Continuing SXSW Coverage: Follow the Chronicle on social media, sign up for our daily newsletter, or just head straight to austinchronicle.com/sxsw to stay on top of all our South by Southwest coverage. That includes the latest film and music reviews, photo galleries, and dispatches from the Fest, like the story behind all those Nicolas Cage superfan posters plastered Downtown.

New Pod Alert: QueerTowne's Mase Kerwick talks with Qmmunity Editor James Scott about why and how the former live comedy show's new podcast is elevating the queer icons of Austin.

Home Is Where the Wins Are? Austin FC ended their season opening hot streak with a 1-0 loss to Portland Timbers on the road.

Plush New Digs: Rachel Rascoe reports on the soft opening of Chess Club, a new Red River bar from the team behind Barracuda.


Chef Nikki (Courtesy of Nikki Steward)

The Cannabis Alchemist: Jessi Cape speaks with celeb chef Nikki Steward about how she mixes science and flavor to create cannabis comfort food.

We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March
SXSW Preview Issue

Kimberley Jones, March 11, 2022

We Have an Issue: Verde! Listos!
Inside our Austin FC season preview package; plus the return of the Austin Music Awards and the Chronicle's SXSW day party

Kimberley Jones, Feb. 25, 2022

