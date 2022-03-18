Don your 10-gallon hats and dust off those chaps: We've got ourselves a Queer Country Roundup this Saturday at Revolutions Bookkeepers. A nice escape from an Austin soaked in South by Southwest, the event offers all the gay little country and city mice a day of what DJ Jenny Hoyston calls "some queer country magic!" The music lineup is stacked with DJ sets from Hoyston and DJ J Boom, local queergrass band Brand New Key, touring country acts Secret Emchy Society (San Francisco), Mya Bryne (New York City), Austin Lucas (Indiana), and Paisley Fields (Nashville). And topping the lineup is a band with a legacy of groundbreaking queer music: Lavender Country.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Lavender Country is considered the first gay country band, with their 1973 self-titled album being the first gay-themed country music record. With them touring this month and unable to secure a SXSW showcase, Hoyston says she picked up the phone and began crafting a day party around the historic band. "As a vinyl collector, I discovered them via a used copy of their self-titled 1973 release. After hearing [them], I joined what is essentially an enormous, international cult following of this band." Hoyston recommends Lavender Country's newest album, Blackberry Rose on Don Giovanni Records, and their classic track "Cryin' These Cocksucking Tears" for those wanting to check the band out. For more backstory on the gay country icons, read former Qmmunity Editor Beth Sullivan's interview with frontman Patrick Haggerty about Lavender Country's legacy in the queer community (Oct. 21, 2021). Then turn on the tunes and dress up in your most fabulous ranch wear for a good ol' gay time this Saturday.

2 to Do

Queer Country Roundup Yee haw to all the LGBTQIA cowpokes: This is a day party full of live queer country, Western, and bluegrass music from all over these here United States, including first-ever documented gay country band Lavender Country celebrating their 50th anniversary. Plus DJs, Lizzy Caroloke karaoke, and the sweet, sweet thrill of being outdoors. Sat., March 19, noon-9pm. Revolutions Bookkeepers, 2111 W. Slaughter. Free. fb.com/revolutionsbookkeepers.

Bushwig Presents From New York to Texas, this event proclaims itself the biggest drag party of 2022, and boy does it make a good case of that claim: Performers include Louisianna Purchase, Tatiana Cholula, Hermajestie the Hung, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, Miss Taint, Paradox Rei, and Salem Ofax, plus DJ sets from Horrorchata and Lavender Thug, among others, and thumpin' live music from bottoms, Girl Dick, BeBe Deluxe, and many more. Sat., March 19, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $20; free with SXSW pass. cheerupcharlies.com.

Q'd Up

Homoland Zine Submissions The Little Gay Shop is starting a queer, community-driven zine; submit by March 31. Online. welcometohomoland.com.

Community Healing Fair An afternoon of queer POC healers, wellness professionals, and community resources for collective healing. Sat., March 19, noon-4pm. Online. Free. bit.ly/HealingFair.

Kady Rain Part of the Kramer x Braker Fest. Sat., March 19, 8:45pm. Hopsquad Brewing Co., 2307 Kramer. Free. hopsquad.com.

Cyber Queen Showcase Sat., March 19, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado.

Double Scorpio Party With special guests Five and Father Figure, plus local legends Dylan Reece, Mouthfeel, and Purple Matter. Sat., March 19, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Slide in the DMs This late-night showcase mines local comedians' wildest online messages for comedic gold. Third Saturdays, 10pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca, 616/676-7209. $20, door; $15, advance. falloutcomedy.com/shows.

South By Sandlot Presented by Peach Fuzz Magazine this party has music, a sandlot doubleheader, tattoo & food pop-ups, and tons of sexy surprises. Sun., March 20, 1-7pm. The Long Time, 5707 N. Dunlap Rd. $10. instagram.com/peachfuzzmag.

Out Bands & Out Brands Wine down at this gathering of LGBTQIA bands, brands, and filmmakers. Sun., March 20, 2-5pm. Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar. Free, but RSVP. fb.com/wineracksoundtrack.

Adore Delano For one night only on Oilcan's stage. Sun., March 20, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $50-200. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Reading the Rainbow Grab this Austin Public Library book club's current pick, Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht, ahead of their book club meeting on April 6! Virtual. library.austintexas.gov.