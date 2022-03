The horrific Atlanta spa shootings on March 16, 2021, showed that Asian American women face a particularly terrifying threat of violence because of how Asian hate intersects with misogyny. Growing up as an Asian girl in Austin, I have been fetishized, exotified, objectified, and sexually assaulted ... and then often told it's a compliment.

This year, the Texas State Board of Education updates our social studies curriculum for the first time in a decade. Despite being the fastest-growing population, Asian Americans are literally reduced to nothing in our textbooks. Texas must create a more historically inclusive approach, so we can write a different story for the Asian American community today.

In an era when race and education are manipulated into a national dog and pony show, I'm reflecting on what the history of the Asian American experience has looked like for me.

1995: A Chinese American girl is chased at an Austin public school playground by two boys pressing their eyes into mock slants and chanting, "CHING! CHONG! CHAAAANG!" Upon reporting the incident to her kindergarten teacher, she is told: "Just don't play with those boys anymore."

2000: A high school boyfriend admits he has a "thing for Asian girls."

2003: The Chinese American woman is raped in a college dorm. She declines to report it. She tells herself she shouldn't have been playing with that boy.

2019: While walking down the street, two men casually shout: "Go back to where you came from!" She reminisces on how she was born at a hospital eight blocks north of where she stood. The incident feels so commonplace she says nothing.

2021: A 21-year-old man, reportedly having "a bad day" and looking to eliminate the "temptation" of a sex addiction, murders eight at spas in Atlanta, six of whom were Asian women.

1875: Chinese women are the first to be excluded by law from entering the U.S. after the Page Act. They were stereotyped as sex workers who carried the threat of germs and sexually transmitted diseases. In the context of rising anti-Asian hate at the time, the legislation was an attempt to eliminate this foreign temptation. Maybe the legislators were just having a bad day.

This is how harmful policy impacts generations nearly 150 years later. The Page Act isn't taught in schools today, even though the ramifications are still deeply felt. What we teach our children matters. What we learn about ourselves and each other matters too. Yet Texas social studies curriculum now includes zero mention of Asian American figures.

1912: Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, a 14-year-old Chinese American activist, leads a women's suffrage parade in NYC on horseback. She becomes the first Chinese woman in America to earn a doctorate in economics.

1964: Patsy Mink, a third-generation Japanese American, is the first woman of color elected to Congress.

1988: Yuri Kochiyama, a Japanese American activist, helps pass the Civil Liberties Act, granting reparations and a formal apology to WWII internees.

1997: Kalpana Chawla, an India-born American astronaut, becomes the first Asian American woman to go to space.

What if I had learned these stories as a child? Would I have found my voice and spoken out for myself more? Would I have questioned the stereotypes of the model minority, the dragon lady, the lotus flower, or the china doll?

What if the boys in these stories learned about powerful Asian American women growing up? Would they not have seen me and others who look like me as disposable? Could we escape the bigotry and forever foreignness that led to increased Asian hate, murder, and misogyny this past year?

If we pass Asian American ethnic studies across the country and incorporate our stories into mainstream textbooks, what if a whole generation of Asian Americans didn't have to ask themselves these questions? Contact the SBOE to demand a more inclusive curriculum that reflects the stories of all people of color, who accounted for 95% of Texas population growth over the last decade. All children deserve to see themselves represented in our history books.

Ashley 陳 Cheng (she/her/tā) is the founding president of Asian Texans for Justice, a nonprofit helping Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Texans feel bold in their own belonging through the power of civic engagement. She also serves as co-founder of Rouser, co-host of The Rabble Podcast, and a community ambassador for the Asian Family Support Services of Austin.

If you need emotional support or safety planning, call AFSSA’s free, 24/7, in-language helpline at 1-877-281-8371 or the local helpline at 512-651-3743.