The lulo fruit, aka naranjilla and native to South America, is a member of the nightshade family. Its flavor is described as a combination of rhubarb and lime.

Pterosaurs were the first vertebrates to fly, some 50 million years before birds. They lived in the Triassic Period, about 230 million years ago.

At the end of the Civil War, about 10,000 Confederates moved to Brazil, encouraged by the emperor of Brazil, Dom Pedro II. Their hope was to continue their traditions. Slavery was still legal in Brazil at the time, although it was banned in 1888.

Singapore is the only nation to approve lab meat for sale. The JW Marriott Singapore South Beach hotel offers steamed chicken dumplings made with lab-grown chicken meat.

Mel Brooks once witnessed Sid Caesar punching a horse, which inspired the gag in Blazing Saddles where Alex Karras as Mongo punches a horse.