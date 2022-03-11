Columns

We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March

SXSW Preview Issue

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., March 11, 2022


Cover by Zeke Barbaro / Photos via Getty Images

Lately, we've been at a full gallop here at the Chronicle, and the pace isn't going to let up anytime soon. Two weeks ago, we turned the grassy lawn behind our office into the setting for the Austin Music Industry Awards, and two nights ago the Austin Music Awards roared back to life at Emo's. Check out the list of winners, photos from the show, and the archived livestream.

Now we're sprinting into South by Southwest and publishing our annual typically mammoth Festival preview. (An aside: The Chronicle is the official print sponsor of SXSW. As many of y'all know, the Chronicle and SXSW were founded by the same folks – and continue to share a co-owner in Nick Barbaro – but we're independent entities.)

There are literally hundreds of events at and around SXSW – in person and virtually, across film, music, comedy, the conference, and so on – all tugging for your attention. So we try to do some of the whittling down for you. We figure our job is to point you in the direction of the coolest stuff. To that end – and largely the work of two exceptionally capable editors, Culture Editor Richard Whittaker and Music Editor Kevin Curtin – in this week's special insert we round up 101 artists recommended by the Music department; buzzy documentaries and narrative films (some of 'em streaming before you know it); tech stories about resurrecting woolly mammoths and taking action on climate change; comedy must-sees and queer parties and unofficial shows; and so very much more.

And of course we'll be covering the Festival online and in print as it's ongoing. You can stay on top of all our coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw, or sign up for our newsletters to have all that juicy content arrive tidily in your inbox.

Happy Festing, y'all.

ONLINE THIS WEEK


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Day Trips & Beyond: Travel columnist Gerald E. McLeod rounds up the quirkiest events happening around the state this month, including this week's rock stacking championships in Llano (pictured).

Five Goals?! Again?! Austin FC extended its record start to the season with a 5-1 win over Inter Miami CF.

Support and Solidarity: Austin businesses host fundraising events to offer assistance to the people of Ukraine.


Jaskaran Singh (Courtesy of Jeopardy!)

The Answer Is ... Jeopardy! National College Championship winner Jaskaran Singh talks about his strategy for winning and settling back in at UT.

For the Low, Low Price of Zero Dollars: Disney+ is coming to South by Southwest, and they're partnering with three local favorites – Austin Fashion Week, Austin Books and Comics, and Austin Zoo – on Saturday, March 12, for a trio of free screenings, open to the public, on the lawn at the Long Center: Jungle Cruise (11:30am), Cruella (3:30pm), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (7:30pm).

More We Have an Issue columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
Sheryl Crow Reflects Beyond the Music in New Documentary
Sheryl Crow Reflects Beyond the Music in New Documentary
No one said it would be easy

Doug Freeman, March 11, 2022

SXSW Music Spotlight: Moor Mother
SXSW Music Spotlight: Moor Mother
Camae Ayewa lets the space speak to her

Julian Towers, March 11, 2022

More We Have an Issue
We Have an Issue: Verde! Listos!
We Have an Issue: Verde! Listos!
Inside our Austin FC season preview package; plus the return of the Austin Music Awards and the Chronicle's SXSW day party

Kimberley Jones, Feb. 25, 2022

We Have an Issue: Time to Cast Your Vote in the <i>The Austin Chronicle</i>'s
We Have an Issue: Time to Cast Your Vote in the The Austin Chronicle's "Best of Austin" Readers Poll
Shout-out the people and places that make Austin so special

Kimberley Jones, Feb. 18, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2022, Austin Music Awards, Austin Music Industry Awards

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Black Austin Musicians' Collective & Ovrld present Jackie Venson (6:00), Geto Gala (5:00), Alesia Lani (4:00), Urban Heat (3:00), Jonny Jukebox (2:00)
Central Machine Works
Sean Wheeler & the Reluctant Messengers (midnight), Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, & Marcia Ball (10:00) at Continental Club
UT New Theatre: Jinkies! or The Dog Play at Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  