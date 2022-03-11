Getting back into going out with the latest Austin queer events

Last weekend, in the pre-South by Southwest calm of Downtown, I went out to a drag show by myself. Oilcan's new Friday showcase Kingdom was a perfect weekend starter. Headed up by high-spirited host Alexander the Great, equipped with talented cast members Bridgette Bandit and Channing Ate'em, the Kingdom show I attended also featured incredible guest performers Lucy Fur and Nicholai Popov.

I loved Kingdom, but I also felt a little out of step – awkward and unpracticed in the sparkling Fourth Street vibes. While my choice to dress like George Costanza didn't help – I was channeling Morning Mist – the truth is I'm still out of practice in being a cool queer who does Things and Stuff. Two years of pandemic seclusion have made me retreat into my most base homebody instincts, but now, as an event listings editor, I literally have to open my door and witness what the LGBTQIA folks of ATX are doing. I wonder, dear Reader, whether you experience a similar difficulty. We're not just in an age of upgraded health risks but also an age of missing connections to one another. Masking up and washing your hands is only half the battle, as we're all carrying heavy emotional weight that makes being a participant in our community that much harder.

Let's you and I make this coming week a time to take one step outside our comfort zone, a step toward reconnection: Patronize a Fourth Street bar, shop at a Cute AF market, brunch down with some queens, or meet a friend for coffee, scones, and hot goss at Patika. (Trust me and Wayne Alan Brenner: The pastries are worth the weird parking lot.) Whether you're on your own or with a group of friends, whether your manner be awkward or perfectly poised, it's hard to beat the good vibes that come from supporting Austin's queer scene.

2 to Do

Brand New Key Join Austin's favorite queergrass band for opening day at Longtime Baseball Field. Sat., March 12, 2-5pm. Longtime Baseball Field, 5707 N. Dunlap. brandnewkeymusic.com.

Unbounded Bash Unbounded Agency rocks their first official SXSW showcase with Unbounded Bash! Disrupt your usual South By schedule with their roster of queer and BIPOC talent, plus SXSW's first official ballroom competition, Dirty South Ball. Wed., March 16, 8pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. RSVP. unboundedagency.org.

Q'd Up

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Poo Poo Platter: Björk vs. Róisín Murphy A trans-Atlantic diva battle. Fri., March 11, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Vertarias Dance Master Class Dance it up with Vertarias. Sat., March 12, 11am-noon. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. $15. fb.com/cuatrogatoatx.

24th Annual Diva Show Jaydis Codean and Anita Nother highlight Texas divas of past and present. Sat., March 12, 5pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. Donate online. fb.com/unitedcourtofaustin.

House of Mab Venture deep into the forest for rituals, dancing, music, and more. Sat., March 12, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $15-60. sinandseraphim.com.

Cute AF Market A portion of vendor fees will go to nonprofit Out Youth. Sun., March 13, 11am-4pm. Cute Nail Studio, 1211 E. Seventh, 512/937-2659. Free entry. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

No Bottoms Sunday A post-brunch drag show where the mimosas are bottomless. Sundays, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $20 for bottomless mimosas. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Daya Betty Are you ready for Betty? Sun., March 13, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. $10-200. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Georgiana Vagina Honey Baby hosts, plus beats by Lavender Thug, Suxxy Puxxy, and Lilia Is Lilith. Thu., March 17, 6pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.