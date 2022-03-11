Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 11, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The Hill Country hamlet of Bandera counts Tysmenytsia, Ukraine – famed for its fur factory – as a sister city.

Ernest Hemingway's nickname for his penis was "Mr. Scrooby." President Lyndon B. Johnson's nickname for his was "Jumbo."

Edmond Rostand's 1897 verse drama Cyrano de Bergerac is based on a real person, Savinien Cyrano de Bergerac (1619-55), who was a well-known libertine and writer.

The first human-engineered hybrid animal was the kunga from about 4,500 years ago. It was a cross between female donkeys and male Syrian wild asses.

According to author Vidya Krishnan, in the early 1900s, women's hemlines rose by several inches because doctors claimed their trailing skirts swept up and spread bacteria that causes tuberculosis.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 4, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 25, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Black Austin Musicians' Collective & Ovrld present Jackie Venson (6:00), Geto Gala (5:00), Alesia Lani (4:00), Urban Heat (3:00), Jonny Jukebox (2:00)
Central Machine Works
Sean Wheeler & the Reluctant Messengers (midnight), Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, & Marcia Ball (10:00) at Continental Club
UT New Theatre: Jinkies! or The Dog Play at Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  