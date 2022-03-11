Day Trips: Dining Destinations

Part of the fun of a field trip is finding new places to dine.

Ponte's Diner, 904 Hwy. 84 W., Fairfield, 903/389-5555. This family-owned diner is on the western edge of town and close to I-45. The menu covers a number of American food favorites, it serves breakfast all day, and the Mexican food is not just an afterthought. Don't forget to ask for the free chips and house-made hot sauce to go with any meal. The soda fountain is so old-fashioned it still uses the term "soda water" on the delightful list of creamy creations. Open Sun.-Tue., 7am-9pm; Wed.-Sat., 7am-10pm.

Boondocks, 2027 S. Bridge St., Brady, 325/597-9009. This little diner on the south side of town on U.S. 87/SH 71 has something for everybody, from rib-eyes and shrimp to Cajun po'boys and crawfish. Owners Shane and Ruby Swenson are often at the counter to take your order and make recommendations from the blackboard menu. There are ample alternatives to the long list of fried foods, and it's BYOB. Open Tue.-Thu. & Sat., 11am-8pm; Fri., 11am-9pm; closed Sunday and Monday.

Heff's Burgers, 2902 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, 325/617-5100. The Abilene-based burger and ice cream chain has outposts in Early, Eastland, Lubbock, Sweetwater, and San Angelo. The franchise began in 2009 in a convenience store when Dan and Brenda Heffernan were looking for a career for their oldest son after he was seriously injured in a crash caused by a drunk driver. Locals consistently vote it as their favorite burger in "best of" polls. The food is definitely a cut above the usual fast-food joints and their dining rooms are pop art museums. Open daily, 11am-9pm.

