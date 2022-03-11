Columns

Day Trips: Dining Destinations

Three small-town roadside eateries worth a stop

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., March 11, 2022

Part of the fun of a field trip is finding new places to dine.


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Ponte's Diner, 904 Hwy. 84 W., Fairfield, 903/389-5555. This family-owned diner is on the western edge of town and close to I-45. The menu covers a number of American food favorites, it serves breakfast all day, and the Mexican food is not just an afterthought. Don't forget to ask for the free chips and house-made hot sauce to go with any meal. The soda fountain is so old-fashioned it still uses the term "soda water" on the delightful list of creamy creations. Open Sun.-Tue., 7am-9pm; Wed.-Sat., 7am-10pm.


Boondocks, 2027 S. Bridge St., Brady, 325/597-9009. This little diner on the south side of town on U.S. 87/SH 71 has something for everybody, from rib-eyes and shrimp to Cajun po'boys and crawfish. Owners Shane and Ruby Swenson are often at the counter to take your order and make recommendations from the blackboard menu. There are ample alternatives to the long list of fried foods, and it's BYOB. Open Tue.-Thu. & Sat., 11am-8pm; Fri., 11am-9pm; closed Sunday and Monday.


Heff's Burgers, 2902 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, 325/617-5100. The Abilene-based burger and ice cream chain has outposts in Early, Eastland, Lubbock, Sweetwater, and San Angelo. The franchise began in 2009 in a convenience store when Dan and Brenda Heffernan were looking for a career for their oldest son after he was seriously injured in a crash caused by a drunk driver. Locals consistently vote it as their favorite burger in "best of" polls. The food is definitely a cut above the usual fast-food joints and their dining rooms are pop art museums. Open daily, 11am-9pm.

1,592nd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a weekly travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Gila Cliff Dwellings, New Mexico
Day Trips: Gila Cliff Dwellings, New Mexico

Gerald E. McLeod, March 4, 2022

Day Trips: South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, Corpus Christi
Day Trips: South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, Corpus Christi
Expansive horticulture park offers fun for everyone

Gerald McLeod, Feb. 25, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ponte's Diner, Fairfield, Boondocks, Brady, Heff's Burgers, San Angelo

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
UT New Theatre: Jinkies! or The Dog Play
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
Sean Wheeler & the Reluctant Messengers (midnight), Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, & Marcia Ball (10:00) at Continental Club
Black Austin Musicians' Collective & Ovrld present Jackie Venson (6:00), Geto Gala (5:00), Alesia Lani (4:00), Urban Heat (3:00), Jonny Jukebox (2:00) at Central Machine Works
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  