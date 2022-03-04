Qmmunity: Leave Them Kids Alone

In hopefully the death rattle of his powers, on Feb. 22 Gov. Greg Abbott called on all the transphobic rat finks of Texas by issuing a letter of guidance to those reporting to the Department of Family and Protective Services. The letter's message? Tattle on parents who help their trans kids access gender affirming health care. Following a medically uninformed opinion penned by Attorney General Ken "Securities Fraud" Paxton, Abbott's letter files safe and vetted youth transition options like puberty blockers alongside procedures like sex reassignment surgery, which is also safe and vetted, but is also rarely, if ever, performed on trans minors. Both the governor's letter and the A.G.'s opinion are legally flaccid, and yet them waving those limp things around will have dire consequences. To help combat this fearmongering, you can donate to orgs like Out Youth and Transgender Education Network of Texas (aka TENT) and lend your support to parents of trans kids who need it.

Now that we've endured some bad news, it's time for a little queer celebration. This Sunday will mark Frida Friday ATX's fifth birthday with a massive 75-plus vendor market, an all BIPOC & WOC DJ lineup, an outdoor gallery of art from women of color, and a special registration-required VIP mixer with groundbreaking women entrepreneurs in the CBD field. TK Tunchez, founder of FFATX and Las Ofrendas, lists over email the impressive résumé FFATX has built over its five years' experience. This intersectional marketplace and cultural event has worked with over 500 creatives and contributed over $1 million back into the Austin community – "And we've done this as a completely BIPOC & Queer owned and operated business." At the upcoming March 6 birthday bash, Tunchez says they're proud to have gathered a group of WOC and BIPOC creatives who "like all Frida Friday ATX, [represent] the true Diversity of our Austin community."

2 to Do

Frida Friday ATX's Fifth Birthday Austin's longest-standing monthly BIPOC-, Latinx-, and queer-focused cultural showcase & market celebrates its fifth birthday with a 75-plus vendor market, seven women and BIPOC DJs, an on-site art gallery, and a special VIP event featuring a panel of groundbreaking women entrepreneurs. Thu., March 3, noon-6:30pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point, 512/308-3659. fridafridayatx.org.

Studio 51/Area 54 The Boyz of Austin go glamorously galactic in their latest drag show. See ya space cowboy ... Tue., March 8, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $5, ages 21+; $10, ages 18-20. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Q'd Up

Austin Vogue Nights Mother Girl6 & BabiBoi Lepore host this event's stunning return. Thu., March 3, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

UnBEARable Come show some Texas hospitality to guest European queens. Thu., March 3, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

No Bottoms Sunday A post-brunch drag show where the mimosas are bottomless. Sundays, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

The Grackle Games May the odds be ever in your favor. Mondays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Queer Data // Queer Lives Author Kevin Guyan in conversation with OUTsider's Curran Nault on the state of LGBTQIA data. Wed., March 9, 1pm. Online. Register online. fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody Thank you for being a friend – now in puppet form! Wed., March 9, 6:30pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $29.50-$64.50. austintheatre.org.

The Church A SXSW kick-off concert with Y2K, Vertarias, BabiBoi, and more. Thu., March 10, 10pm. Cedar Street Courtyard, 208-C W. Fourth. $7, presale; $10, door.

March to Pride Invite businesses to sponsor 10 rainbow flags to be distributed over Pride Month. Through March 31. Online. fb.com/austinoutpost.