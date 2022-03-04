Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 4, 2022

Twelve ounces of cranberry juice cocktail has 41 grams of sugar. The same amount of Coca-Cola has 39 grams, and 7-Up has 38 grams.

License plates made from porcelain are still permitted in Delaware.

Actor John Krasinski, from The Office, and actor/director/writer and food maven Stanley Tucci are brothers-in-law. Joe Walsh of the Eagles, and Ringo Starr are also brothers-in-law.

The word opossum comes from an Algonquian word that was written by colonizers as apossoun or opassom. The animal in North America is a Didelphis virginiana, and those in Australia are Trichosurus vulpecula. Both are marsupials and live in and near cities.

People in Hawaii eat seven million cans of Spam every year.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
