Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Twelve ounces of cranberry juice cocktail has 41 grams of sugar. The same amount of Coca-Cola has 39 grams, and 7-Up has 38 grams.

License plates made from porcelain are still permitted in Delaware.

Actor John Krasinski, from The Office, and actor/director/writer and food maven Stanley Tucci are brothers-in-law. Joe Walsh of the Eagles, and Ringo Starr are also brothers-in-law.

The word opossum comes from an Algonquian word that was written by colonizers as apossoun or opassom. The animal in North America is a Didelphis virginiana, and those in Australia are Trichosurus vulpecula. Both are marsupials and live in and near cities.

People in Hawaii eat seven million cans of Spam every year.