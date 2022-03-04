Free Will Astrology

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pastor and activist Charles Henry Parkhurst (1842–1933) said, "All great discoveries are made by people whose feelings run ahead of their thinking." The approach worked well for him. In 1892, he discovered and exposed monumental corruption in the New York City government. His actions led to significant reforms of the local police and political organizations. In my astrological opinion, you should incorporate his view as you craft the next chapter of your life story. You may not yet have been able to fully conceive of your future prospects and labors of love, but your feelings can lead you to them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "I not only bow to the inevitable," wrote Aries author Thornton Wilder. "I am fortified by it." Wow. That was a brazen declaration. Did he sincerely mean it? He declared that he grew stronger through surrender, that he derived energy by willingly giving in to the epic trends of his destiny. I don't think that's always true for everyone. But I suspect it will be a useful perspective for you in the coming weeks, Aries.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Vive la différence! Hooray for how we are not alike! I am all in favor of cultural diversity, neurodiversity, spiritual diversity, and physical diversity. Are you? The coming weeks will be an excellent time to celebrate the bounties and blessings that come your way because of the holy gift of endless variety. The immediate future will also be a perfect phase to be extra appreciative that your companions and allies are not the same as you. I encourage you to tell them why you love how different they are. Now here's poet Anna Akhmatova to weave it together: "I breathe the moonlight, and you breathe the sunlight, but we live together in the same love."

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gemini singer-songwriter Bob Dylan said, "I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom." I think that will be a key theme for you in the coming weeks. Dylan described the type of hero I hope you aspire to be. Be alert! You are on the cusp of an invigorating liberation. To ensure you proceed with maximum grace, take on the increased responsibility that justifies and fortifies your additional freedom.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): "I'd rather be seduced than comforted," wrote author Judith Rossner. What about you, Cancerian? Do you prefer being enticed, invited, drawn out of your shell, and led into interesting temptation? Or are you more inclined to thrive when you're nurtured, soothed, supported, and encouraged to relax and cultivate peace? I'm not saying one is better than the other, but I urge you to favor the first in the coming weeks: being enticed, invited, drawn out of your shell, and led into interesting temptation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A woman from Cornwall, UK, named Karen Harris was adopted as a little girl. At age 18, she began trying to track down her biological parents. Thirty-four years later, she was finally reunited with her father. The turning point: He appeared on the "Suggested Friends" feature on her Facebook page. I propose we make Karen Harris your inspirational role model. Now is a favorable time to find what you lost a while ago; to re-link with a good resource that disappeared from your life; to reclaim a connection that could be meaningful to you again.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Buddhist teacher Chögyam Trungpa told us, "Meditation is not a matter of trying to achieve ecstasy, spiritual bliss, or tranquility." Instead, he said that meditation is how we "expose and undo our neurotic games, our self-deceptions, our hidden fears and hopes." Excuse me, Mr. Trungpa, but I don't allow anyone, not even a holy guy like you, to dictate what meditation is and isn't. Many other spiritual mentors I've enjoyed learning from say that meditation can also be a discipline to achieve ecstasy, spiritual bliss, and tranquility. And I suspect that's what Virgo meditators should emphasize in the coming weeks. You people are in a phase when you can cultivate extraordinary encounters with that all fun stuff. If you're not a meditator, now would be a good time to try it out. I recommend the books Meditation for Beginners by Jack Kornfield and How to Meditate by Pema Chödrön.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Comedian Fred Allen observed, "It is probably not love that makes the world go around, but rather those mutually supportive alliances through which partners recognize their dependence on each other for the achievement of shared and private goals." That's an unromantic thing to say, isn't it? Or maybe it isn't. Maybe it's very romantic, even enchanting, to exult in how our allies help us make our dreams come true – and how we help them make their dreams come true. In my astrological opinion, the coming weeks will be an excellent time to focus on the synergies and symbioses that empower you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): "It's never too late to have a happy childhood!" declare many self-help gurus. "It's never too early to start channeling the wise elder who is already forming within you," declare I. Oddly enough, both of these guiding principles will be useful for you to meditate on during the coming weeks. According to my analysis of the astrological omens, you're in an unusually good position to resurrect childlike wonder and curiosity. You're also poised to draw stellar advice from the Future You who has learned many secrets that the Current You doesn't know yet. Bonus: Your Inner Child and your Inner Elder could collaborate to create a marvelous breakthrough or two.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): "A myriad of modest delights constitute happiness," wrote poet Charles Baudelaire. That will be a reliable formula for you in the coming weeks, Sagittarius. You may not harvest any glorious outbreaks of bliss, but you will be regularly visited by small enchantments, generous details, and useful tweaks. I hope you won't miss or ignore some of these nurturing blessings because you're fixated on the hope of making big leaps. Be grateful for modest delights.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): I found out some fun facts about renowned Capricorn poet Robert Duncan (1919–1988), who was a bohemian socialist and trailblazing gay activist. He was adopted by Theosophical parents who chose him because of his astrological makeup. They interpreted Robert's dreams when he was a child. Later in life, he had an affair with actor Robert De Niro's father, also named Robert, who was a famous abstract expressionist painter. Anyway, Capricorn, this is the kind of quirky and fascinating information I hope you'll be on the lookout for. It's time to seek high entertainment as you expedite your learning; to change your fate for the better as you gather interesting clues; to be voraciously curious as you attract stimulating influences that inspire you to be innovative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): "I always strive, when I can, to spread sweetness and light," said P. G. Wodehouse. "There have been several complaints about it." I know what he means. During my own crusade to express crafty, discerning forms of optimism, I have enraged many people. They don't like to be reminded that thousands of things go right every day. They would rather stew in their disgruntlement and cynicism, delusionally imagining that a dire perspective is the most intelligent and realistic stance. If you're one of those types, Aquarius, I have bad news for you: The coming weeks will bring you invitations and opportunities to cultivate a more positive outlook. I don't mean that you should ignore problems or stop trying to fix what needs correction. Simply notice everything that's working well and providing you with what you need. For inspiration, read my essay: tinyurl.com/HighestGlory

Homework: See if you can forgive yourself for a wrong turn you haven't been able to forgive yourself for.