Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 25, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Brigadier Sir Nils Olav III is a king penguin who resides in Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. He is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard.

In North Korean basketball rules, slam dunks count for 3 points, 3-point shots earn 4 points if the ball doesn't touch the rim, 1 point is deducted for every missed free throw, any field goal made in the last 3 seconds of a game is given 8 points, and games can end in a tie.

Guillemets are a pair of punctuation marks in the form of sideways double chevrons, « and ».

In 1998, Monica Lewinsky was the next door neighbor of Bob Dole at the Watergate Hotel.

In World War II, the 761st Tank Battalion was an all-Black unit that has been called "one of the most effective tank battalions" in the war. The most famous member was 1st Lt. Jack Roosevelt "Jackie" Robinson, who was arrested after being told to move to the back of the bus and refusing to do so.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 18, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 11, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Oyster Festival
Republic Square
West Side Story: Film with Live Orchestra Music at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Austin FC
at Q2 Stadium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  