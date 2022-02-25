Brigadier Sir Nils Olav III is a king penguin who resides in Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. He is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard.

In North Korean basketball rules, slam dunks count for 3 points, 3-point shots earn 4 points if the ball doesn't touch the rim, 1 point is deducted for every missed free throw, any field goal made in the last 3 seconds of a game is given 8 points, and games can end in a tie.

Guillemets are a pair of punctuation marks in the form of sideways double chevrons, « and ».

In 1998, Monica Lewinsky was the next door neighbor of Bob Dole at the Watergate Hotel.

In World War II, the 761st Tank Battalion was an all-Black unit that has been called "one of the most effective tank battalions" in the war. The most famous member was 1st Lt. Jack Roosevelt "Jackie" Robinson, who was arrested after being told to move to the back of the bus and refusing to do so.