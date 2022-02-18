Benjamin Franklin first coined the term "battery" in 1749. However, he used the term to describe capacitors linked together for electricity experiments.

In his youth, Warren Buffett worked at his grandfather's grocery store.

A recent University of Alaska Anchorage study found that the biggest boozer in the animal kingdom is probably the hamster. One hamster can down 18 grams of alcohol per kilogram of body weight, which is the equivalent of a human drinking 1.5 liters of Everclear.

The term "Stockholm syndrome" came after a botched bank robbery in August 1973. One hostage trusted her captor but feared accidentally getting killed by police.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart wrote a song called "Leck Mich im Arsch" – literally "lick me in the arse," or, idiomatically, "Kiss my ass." The piece is thought to be something he wrote for his friends to sing at parties.