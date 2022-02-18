Free Will Astrology

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): "Self-control might be as passionate and as active as the surrender to passion," wrote Aquarian author W. Somerset Maugham. Yes! I agree! And that's the perfect message for you to hear right now. If you choose to take advantage of the potentials that life is offering you, you will explore and experiment with the mysteries of self-discipline and self-command. You'll be a trailblazer of discernment and poise. You will indulge in and enjoy the pleasures of self-regulation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In 1961, Piscean cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human to orbit the Earth in a spacecraft. As his feat neared its end, Gagarin left the capsule at 20,000 feet above the ground and parachuted the rest of the way. He arrived in a turnip field where a girl and her grandmother were working. They provided him with a horse and cart so he could travel to the nearest telephone and make a call to get picked up and brought back to headquarters. I foresee a metaphorically comparable series of events transpiring in your life, Pisces. Be flexible and adaptable as you adjust to changing conditions with changing strategies. Your exceptional and illustrious activities may require the assistance of humble influences.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're slipping into a phase when stuff that has been invisible will become visible, at least to you. You will have extra power to peer beneath the surfaces and discern the hidden agendas and study the deeper workings. Your interest in trivia and distractions will dissipate, and you'll feel intensified yearnings to home in on core truths. Here's your guiding principle during this time: Favor the interests of the soul over those of the ego. And for inspiration, have fun with this quote by religious scholar Huston Smith: "The Transcendent was my morning meal, we had the Eternal at lunch, and I ate a slice of the Infinite at dinner."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): "You cannot have fun with anything that you don't love or admire or respect," declared comedian Mel Brooks. I agree! The joyous release that comes through playful amusement is most likely to unfold when you're in the presence of influences you are fond of. The good news, Taurus, is that in the coming weeks, you will have a special inclination and knack for hanging around people and influences like that. Therefore, you will have an enhanced capacity for mirth and delight and pleasure. Take full advantage, please! As much as possible, gravitate toward what you love and admire and respect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): "The thing about inspiration is that it takes your mind off everything else," says Gemini author Vikram Seth. I bring this truth to your attention because I believe you will soon be the beneficiary of steady, strong waves of inspiration. I also predict that these waves will transport you away from minor irritations that are best left alone for now. Be alert and ever-ready to spring into action, my dear, so that as the inspirational surges flow, you will harvest the maximum rewards from their gifts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The advice that Reb Nachman of Breslov offered two centuries ago is just right for you now: "Never ask directions from someone who knows the way, or you will never be able to get lost." In the coming weeks, you will attract tricky but palpable blessings from meandering around without knowing exactly where you are. It's time for you to find out what you don't even realize you need to know; to stumble upon quiet little wonders and marvels that will ultimately prove to be guideposts for your holy quests in the future. Yes, I understand that being in unknown territory without a reliable map isn't usually a pleasure, but I believe it will be for you. PS: Our fellow Cancerian, author Rebecca Solnit, wrote a book entitled A Field Guide to Getting Lost. It might be helpful during your wanderings. Read a summary of it here: tinyurl.com/GuideToGettingLost

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): "You face your greatest opposition when you're closest to your biggest miracle," wrote author and filmmaker T. D. Jakes. According to my analysis of upcoming astrological omens, that's good advice for you. I suspect that the problems you encounter will be among your best and most useful ever. With the right attitude, you will harness the challenges to generate magnificent breakthroughs. And what's the right attitude? Proceed with the hypothesis that life is now conspiring to bring your soul exactly what your soul needs to express its ripest beauty.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): "Always remember this," said actor Hattie McDaniel (1893–1952). "There are only 18 inches between a pat on the back and a kick in the rump." Metaphorically speaking, I believe her advice will be useful for you in the coming days. Lately, you've had to deal with too many experiences and influences akin to kicks in the rump. But now that will change. Soon there'll be a surge of experiences and influences that resemble pats on the back. In my estimation, you have finished paying your dues and making course corrections. Now it's time for you to receive meaningful appreciation and constructive approval.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Author Gayle Forman offers a set of truths that I suspect will be useful for you in the coming weeks. They may even be inspirational and motivational. Forman writes, "Sometimes fate or life or whatever you want to call it, leaves a door a little open, and you walk through it. But sometimes it locks the door and you have to find the key, or pick the lock, or knock the damn thing down. And sometimes, it doesn't even show you the door, and you have to build it yourself." Are you ready for the challenge, Libra? I think you are. Do whatever you must do to go through the doorways you want and need to go through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash described her process. "I dream of songs," she began. "I dream they fall down through the centuries, from my distant ancestors, and come to me. I dream of lullabies and sea shanties and keening cries and rhythms and stories and backbeats." Scorpio, I would love for you to explore comparable approaches to getting the creative ideas you need to live your best life possible. I would love for you to draw freely from sources beyond your conscious ego – including your ancestors, the people you were in previous incarnations, gods and spirits, heroes and allies, the intelligence of animals, and the wisdom of nature. The coming months will be a favorable time to expand your access. Start boosting the signals now!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Author Madeleine Thien has lived in Vancouver, Montreal, and Iowa City, and has taught at schools in Hong Kong and Brooklyn. Her father was born and raised in Malaysia and her mother in Hong Kong. She has a rich array of different roots. Not surprisingly, then, she has said, "I like to think of home as a verb, something we keep recreating." That's an excellent meditation for you right now, Sagittarius. And it will continue to be worthy of your ruminations for another four months. What's the next step you could take to feel comfortable and secure and at peace?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The fastest animal on earth is the peregrine falcon, which can reach speeds of 200 miles per hour when it dives from a great height. The seventh-fastest creature is the humble pigeon. Having been clocked at 92.5 miles per hour, the bird outpaces the cheetah, which is the fastest land animal. I propose we make the pigeon your spirit creature for the coming weeks. On the one hand, you may seem mild and modest to casual observers. On the other hand, you will in fact be sleek, quick, and agile. Like the pigeon, you will also be highly adaptable, able to thrive in a variety of situations.

Homework: Name the three things most worthy of celebrating right now. Then celebrate them! Newsletter.FreeWillAstrology.com