Qmmunity: Season of Queer Love

Happy Valentine's Day, bbs. Whether you're a Cupid believer or believe February 14th is solely a byproduct of the Hallmark holiday industrial complex, it's never a bad time to remind the queer QTs in your life how much you love 'em. This Valentine's Day, why not give the gift of a decidedly queer experience? We reckon these events will warm any heart: I'm Not Okay Forget about the dirty looks and ring in Valentine's Day with a Poo Poo Platter drag show set to the tune of all your favorite emo (anti-)love songs. Featuring Louisianna Purchase, Summer Clearance, Arcie Cola, CupCake, Basüra, Kitty Buick, and special guests. Fri., Feb. 11, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/poopooatx. Anti-Valentine's Day Burlesque Show The Bat City Bombshells flip off Cupid with an evening of burlesque so hot that it's sure to heat up even the iciest heart. Featuring guest performer and host extraordinaire Nikki DaVaughn. Sat., Feb. 12, 8pm. Come & Take It Live, 2015 E. Riverside. $20-85. fb.com/batcitybombshells. All Our Besties Shop the gayest little Galentine's market in town, featuring BIPOC, queer, and emerging creatives. On-site portraits by photographer Mel Navarro, Selena- and Beyoncé-themed drag from Gypsy Rose and Natasha Capri, and more fun. Sun., Feb. 13, noon-4pm. Fierce Whiskers, 5333 Fleming Ct. Free entry. fb.com/fridafridayatx. Valentine's Gay Not your mama's art school: Draw some of Austin's aerial, acro, and burlesque performers – Amelie Ahmose and Tatiana Cholula – with the Austin chapter of Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School. Mon., Feb. 14, 7pm. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport. $10. fb.com/drsketchysaustin.

2 To Do

Neon Rainbows DJ Boi Orbison queers up country at tonight's celebration of Nineties country. The Gay Ole Opry drag show dusts off its boots at 11pm. Sat., Feb. 12, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. No cover.

OUTsider 2022: Unplugged Austin's beloved queer transmedia arts fest returns in person at the Vortex. This year's Legacy Award honors cabaret duo Kiki and Herb, aka Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman. Find the complete lineup, badges, and the fest's COVID-19 policy online. Wed.-Sun., Feb. 16-20. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $49-89. outsider2022.cargo.site.

Q'd Up

Girls Night For ladies and ladies who love 'em. Second Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/harrysdarkbar.

HCRA Cocoa Social & Beneficiary Joy Ride Meet up for a light breakfast, then saddle up and visit HCRA's beneficiaries. Sun., Feb. 13, 9:15am. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. fb.com/hillcountryrideforaids.

Cute AF "Lonely Hearts Club" Market Find a handcrafted or vintage gift for that special someone (or yourself). Sun., Feb. 13, 11am-4pm. Cute Nail Studio, 1211 E. Seventh. Free. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Vixens of Volstead Chase away the Sunday Scaries with the Vixens' drag show. Sundays, noon-4pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. No cover.

QueerBomb General Meeting Help plan Austin's DIY, alt-Pride celebration this year. Sun., Feb. 13, 7-9pm. Online. fb.com/queerbomb.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5.

Boyz of Austin Austin's drag king troupe queers up Fourth Street. First & third Wednesdays, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Let Them Eat Cake Austin's all-trans femme and genderqueer burlesque troupe celebrates the decadence of 18th century Versailles. Thu., Feb. 17, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $20-100. fb.com/bizarreburlesque.