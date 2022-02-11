Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 11, 2022

A 2020 study of 8,000 children in the U.S. concluded that 8% of 9- and 10-year-olds had suicidal thoughts and 2% had attempted suicide.

On average, a person farts 5-15 times each day.

In 1920, infamous fraudster Charles Ponzi (1882-1949) created a company he named "The Securities Exchange Company" to promote his schemes. The U.S. government version didn't yet exist; the Securities and Exchange Commission was created between 1933 and 1934.

Tyrannosaurs probably hunted in packs.

Scientists believe that Homo sapiens began having gag reflexes when they started trying new foods between 2 million and 4 million years ago. Those who had a gag reflex probably weren't consuming rotting meat. The gag reflex is so reliable that it can be triggered by smell.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
