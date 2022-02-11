Columns

Day Trips: Bergheim Meat Market, Boerne

Hill Country shop offers the best of the best meats and more

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Feb. 11, 2022


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Bergheim Meat Market in the old general store with a castlelike facade at the bend in TX-46 east of Boerne is a foodie's paradise.

"What makes us different is that we don't just sell meat, we sell an experience and an education," says Joe Doria, one of the shop's two owners.

Joe has worked 40-plus years in the food industry. He spent the last 20 years as the retail manager of Bolner's Meat Market in San Antonio. At the beginning of coronavirus pandemic, the legendary market that began in 1914 switched to wholesale only.


After a serious bout with COVID-19, Joe decided to follow his dream of a market of his own with his childhood friend and business partner Bill Bird. The market opened in January 2021.

The historical marker on the locally quarried limestone building says it was built in 1903. The store was run by the Engle family until 2019.

The new meat counter serves the holy trinity of meats – beef, pork, and poultry – plus some exotic cuts like Texas-grown axis deer, nilgai antelope, and alligator tails. Butcher manager David Parish, another veteran of Bolner's, makes the sausage from his secret recipes. Surrounding the butcher's counter is a selection of oils, produce, cheeses, and an assortment of Bolner's Fiesta spices.


You can hear the passion in Joe's voice when he says, "The best part of my job is when a customer returns and says, 'That steak was the best I ever had.'"

The Bergheim Meat Market is about 10 miles east of Boerne on TX-46, or a scenic 1.5-hour drive from Austin. The shop opens Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. For more information, go to thebergheimmeatmarket.com.

1,588th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Bergheim Meat Market, Boerne, Joe Dario, Bolner's Meat Market, San Antonio, Bill Bird, David Parish, Fiesta spices, meat, butcher shop

