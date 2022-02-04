We Have an Issue: In the Artist’s Thrall

In this week's cover story, Richard Whittaker speaks with Darla Teagarden, a multidisciplinary artist. Frequently her own subject, Teagarden fuses performance art and self-portraiture into otherworldly tableaux that fire the imagination. I asked Richard what first drew him to Teagarden's work.

"I honestly can't remember when I first saw her work," he told me. "She's just been such a ubiquitous presence in the gothic and art photography scenes here that it's hard to think about either without her name and imagery coming to mind. It's how her pictures are both wickedly humorous and effortlessly formal, that's what makes her portfolio so enthralling."

Enthralling is so the word for it. Check out the interview here – and maybe take an extra moment to admire staff photographer Jana Birchum's beautiful cover shot and Art Director Zeke Barbaro's artful treatment of it.

I write this a day in advance of an arctic cold front due to descend, well, right around when this paper goes to press. All week my inbox has been pinging with warnings about insulating pipes and amassing emergency kits; there's the feeling of the city collectively holding its breath. Here's hoping this cold front passes swiftly and safely for everyone.

Online This Week

SXSW Film Lineup: The 2022 SXSW Film Festival unveiled its 2022 lineup, including world premieres like Richard Linklater's new coming-of-age picture Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and the long-awaited return of FX series Atlanta.

Not-So-Sweet News: Sweet Ritual owner Amelia Raley announced she was suspending operations of her popular vegan ice cream shop due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically citing supply chain issues and related inflation, low sales, and a partner exit.

From Stage to Page to Screen: Culture Editor Richard Whittaker speaks with Pulitzer winner Tony Kushner about adapting West Side Story.

Go Green (Tea): Dina Barrish recommends nine spots for quality matcha in Austin.

Call for Blood: Blood donations have decreased 10% nationally since the pandemic started. Need a push to roll up your sleeve? We've got tips for first-time donors.