Qmmunity: OUTsider Festival Returns In Person

Out and proud. Austin's beloved queer transmedia festival OUTsider returns in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Popping up at the Vortex February 16-20, this year's festival is a "long-awaited chance to rekindle the arty queer camaraderie and cross- community intimacy that we love and do so well," shares Artistic Director Curran Nault. Nault is especially proud of how prominent Latinx artists are in this year's program, including a lineup of artists from Mexico on Feb. 19, featuring Carmina Escobar, Lechedevirgen Trimegisto, Manu Huesca Toledo, and María Perkances, which was curated by local Mexican performance and cabaret scholar Laura Gutiérrez. And we couldn't forget this year's Legacy Award winners, the famed Kiki and Herb, aka Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, recognized for their legendary cabaret work. "This year's going to be a welcome return to experiencing queer art as it should be: in all the freaky, fun, fabulous flesh," says Nault. Though all showcases will be in person, there will be some virtual viewing and participation opportunities. The OUTsider team has put together a robust COVID-19 policy so that we can help keep ourselves – and each other – safe, which entails requiring proof of full vaccination and N95 or KN95 masks be worn at times indoors, among other health and safety protocols. Badges ($49-89), schedule, and full COVID policy at outsider2022.cargo.site.

2 to Do

Queer Flea Shop an outdoor vintage, reuse, and flea market with 15+ local vendors. Masks encouraged, and leashed dogs welcome! Sat., Feb. 5, noon-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free entry. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

BoyzDSM Celebrate Valentine's Day a little early with a night of sultry and saucy BDSM-themed drag with the Boiz of Austin. Tue., Feb. 8, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Q'd Up

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Watch Party Watch this season's contestants battle it out for the title of America's next drag superstar. Through April 8. Fridays, 7-8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

The Jigglewatts Burlesque: I Want My JiggleTV! Enjoy a burlesque tribute to the golden age of music videos on cable TV in the comfort of your own home. Fri., Feb. 4, 9pm. Online. $10-50. fb.com/groups/jigglewatts.

Longhorn Pride: LGBTQIA Visit Day at UT-Austin LGBTQIA prospective UT-Austin students are invited to learn more about the LGBTQIA experience on campus and meet other students and alumni. Sat., Feb. 5, noon-3pm. Online. fb.com/gscatut.

Vixens of Volstead Drag Brunch Chase away the Sunday Scaries with the Vixens' drag show, tunes by DJ BoyFriend, food and drink specials, and pop-up vendors. Sundays, noon-4pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth, 512/680-0532. No cover. fb.com/volsteadlounge.

Virtual Laughter Yoga Session Laughter yoga is a body-mind practice that unites unconditional laughter and deep yogic breathing. Join Simone Monique Barnes for an interactive, accessible session for all bodies that offers tools for finding joy. Sun., Feb. 6, 2-3:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/allgoqpoc.

QueerBomb General Meeting Help the team behind Austin's DIY, alternative Pride plan this year's celebration. Sun., Feb. 6, 7-9pm. Online. Free. fb.com/queerbomb.

Noche Latino Sunday fungay featuring Latinx music hits all night. Sundays, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World Watch Party Host Cheeki Khant kicks the night off with a viewing party for RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World, followed by Sing Out! Tuesdays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. Free. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

ATX Vogue Nights Mother Girl6 and BabiBoi Lepore present Austin's very first vogue nights. Beats by Akasha Juicy. Thu., Feb. 10, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. Free. instagram.com/houseoflepore.