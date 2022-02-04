By his own admission, Paul McCartney likes to cut his bagels into three slices when he makes layered sandwiches.

The Studebaker Automobile Company was a sponsor of the Mr. Ed TV show.

There is a "Door to Hell" near Darvaza, Turkmenistan. It's actually a natural gas field collapsed into a cavern that's now continuously burning. Not to be outdone, there is a "Well of Hell" in eastern Yemen filled with snakes, which locals believe is a genie-infested gateway to the underworld.

Vulnerabilities in software are known as "zero days" because tech companies have zero days to fix the problem or suffer the consequences. A zero day is also a software bug that allows hackers to break into computer networks invisibly until discovered.

British researchers have concluded that in medieval times, horses were the size of current day ponies.