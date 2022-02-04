Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 4, 2022

By his own admission, Paul McCartney likes to cut his bagels into three slices when he makes layered sandwiches.

The Studebaker Automobile Company was a sponsor of the Mr. Ed TV show.

There is a "Door to Hell" near Darvaza, Turkmenistan. It's actually a natural gas field collapsed into a cavern that's now continuously burning. Not to be outdone, there is a "Well of Hell" in eastern Yemen filled with snakes, which locals believe is a genie-infested gateway to the underworld.

Vulnerabilities in software are known as "zero days" because tech companies have zero days to fix the problem or suffer the consequences. A zero day is also a software bug that allows hackers to break into computer networks invisibly until discovered.

British researchers have concluded that in medieval times, horses were the size of current day ponies.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
