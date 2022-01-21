Qmmunity: Trans-Centric Social, Support Events in Austin

House Bill 25 is here. As of this Tuesday (Jan. 18), trans student-athletes at K-12 public schools in Texas are effectively banned from playing on school sports teams aligning with their gender identity. If this law affects you or someone in your life, the Transgender Education Network of Texas is here to provide support or further clarification at info@transtexas.org. The TENT team is also working on building out and launching their Transgender Equal Access Care Helpline (TEACH) this year. If you're interested in becoming a TEACH partner or volunteer, send an email to teach@transtexas.org. Meanwhile, there are some great trans-centric social and support events happening this week and beyond: Name and Gender Marker Correction CLE Lambda Legal staff attorneys team up with Claire Bow, supervising attorney for UT's Name and Gender Marker Clinic, to offer continuing legal education regarding challenges faced by transgender Texans and how law practitioners can assist their clients to secure accurate identity documents. Fri., Jan. 21, 11:30am-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/lambdalegaldallas. Serving Face Enjoy performances from local queer and trans artists while raising some money for trans Austinites who are fundraising for gender affirming procedures and other needs. Hosted by p1nkstar. Sat., Jan. 22, time TBA. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. fb.com/p1nkstar.icon. Trans Social Night returns to Oilcan's on Sat., Jan. 29, 9pm, hosted by hosted by Tasha Starr, Maxine LaQueene, and Vegas Van Cartier.

Dolly Parton's Birthday of Many Colors Poo Poo Platter and friends host their annual tradition of celebrating the birth of our gay lord and savior Dolly Parton. Performances by Bulimianne Rhapsody, Louisianna Purchase, Arcie Cola, Basüra, Cupcake, Kitty Buick, Summer Clearance, and special guests. Fri., Jan. 21, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10-15. fb.com/poopooatx.

Austin Rubber Roundup Are you interested in rubber – whether it's latex, neoprene, or PVC? Then this is the event for you, featuring workshops, garment shopping, and more with rubber enthusiasts. Sat. Jan 22. Hotel Indigo, 810 Red River. $40+. austinrubberroundup.info.

Play! Street Fighter Tournament Chique Fil-Atio hosts a classic Street Fighter tournament with some epic prizes. Sign-up starts at 10pm after Geeks Who Drink. Thu., Jan. 20, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/chique.filatio.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Watch Party Watch this season's contestants battle it out for the title of America's next drag superstar. Through April 8. Fridays, 7-8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Rubber Paws on Fourth Tonight's Paws on Fourth is rubber-themed to start off the new year all shiny and slick. Whether you're looking into getting your first piece of rubber or own several pieces, everyone's invited to hang out. Sat., Jan. 22, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/sirratleather.

Rewind and Review: Michael J. Love Tap dance artist Michael J. Love looks back at his performance project "LIVE from the BEATBOX" and earlier collaborations with Austin-based Black and queer artists. Sun., Jan. 23, 3pm. Online. fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Queerbomb 2022 Venue Meeting Help the folks behind Austin's DIY alt-Pride pick a venue for this year's festival. Sun., Jan. 23, 7-8pm. Online. fb.com/queerbomb.

Noche Latino Sunday fungay featuring Latinx music hits all night. Sundays, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Wednesdays, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/divinaaustintx.