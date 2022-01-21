Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 21, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un claims that his father, Kim Jong Il, invented the burrito.

Four of the five members of legendary 1960s San Francisco psychedelic rock band Country Joe & the Fish were Jewish – all but Bruce Barthol.

You can push-start a standard transmission car in first or second gear, but people often choose second because it doesn't require as much force and momentum to start the engine.

People began riding horses about 4,200 years ago. It allowed people to travel farther and faster than ever before, and spurred migration throughout Europe and Asia.

Falcon chicks are called eyases.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 14, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 7, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
grayDUCK Gallery: Findings
grayDUCK Gallery
Shelter: A Comedy Showcase by Gina Hyena at Spider House Ballroom
CelloFest
at The Cathedral
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  