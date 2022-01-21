Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un claims that his father, Kim Jong Il, invented the burrito.

Four of the five members of legendary 1960s San Francisco psychedelic rock band Country Joe & the Fish were Jewish – all but Bruce Barthol.

You can push-start a standard transmission car in first or second gear, but people often choose second because it doesn't require as much force and momentum to start the engine.

People began riding horses about 4,200 years ago. It allowed people to travel farther and faster than ever before, and spurred migration throughout Europe and Asia.

Falcon chicks are called eyases.