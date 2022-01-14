Columns

Qmmunity: Queer News Here, There, Everywhere

Openly gay lawmaker announces mayoral bid, HavenCon returns, and more

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Jan. 14, 2022


State Rep. Celia Israel (l) hugs her longtime partner, Celinda Israel, at Israel's mayoral announcement (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Hometown HavenCon: Austin's much-loved queer fandom fest HavenCon returns this April for its first in-person festival since 2019. Tickets are now on sale for the April 22-24 fest, touching down at Austin Marriott South. A standard one-day pass is $35 ($20 for folks ages 6-17), and a three-day pass will set you back $65 (VIP tix range from $150-550 for one). Schedule specifics have yet to drop but you can expect panels, workshops, game sessions, and a cosplay showcase sure to fill all of your queer and nerdy desires. In an effort to keep everyone safe amidst the COVID pandemic, every attendee, guest, vendor, volunteer, and staff member must provide HavenCon with either prior proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID antigen or PCR test dated within 48 hours of their arrival before they are allowed admittance to the convention. Keep up with HavenCon at havencontx.org... State Rep. Celia Israel officially announced her candidacy for Austin's next mayor this week. A founding member of the Texas Legislature's LGBTQ House Caucus, Israel would be the first openly gay mayor of Austin if elected. See more of the story here... Texas' anti-trans sports ban goes into effect next week on Tuesday (Jan. 18). Read next week's issue for how advocates are working to protect young trans Texans...

2 to Do

Foundry Gear Night A night of misbehaving – with lots of leather and jeans cuz tonight's leather and Levi's themed. Complimentary clothing check available. Sat., Jan. 15, 9:45pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/thefoundryatx.

Vanguard Host Hermajestie the Hung transports Coco's rooftop into a revolutionary dimension with out-of-this-world performances from Louisianna Purchase, Evah Destruction, Sha'Nyia Ellis Narcisse, Gothess Jasmine, and special guests. First & third Tuesdays, 10pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $10 cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Q'd Up

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Watch Party Watch this season's contestants battle it out for the title of America's next drag superstar. Through April 8. Fridays, 7-8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Girls Night Harry's Dark Bar hosts a night for ladies and ladies who love 'em. Second Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/harrysdarkbar.

Slide in the DMs Hosted by queer comic Angelina Martin, this late-night showcase mines local comedians' wildest online messages for comedic gold. Third Saturdays, 10pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $20 ($15, advance). fb.com/slideinthedmscomedy.

Noche Latino Sunday fungay featuring Latinx music hits all night. Sundays, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

WTF Karaoke This ain't your mama's karaoke show. You pick the genre, but host Lady Grackle picks the song. Mondays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/ladygrackle.

Boyz of Austin Austin's drag king troupe queers up Fourth Street. First & third Wednesdays, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQIA
Qmmunity: Hark! A New Season of <i>Drag Race</i>
Qmmunity: Hark! A New Season of Drag Race
Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 and more queer happenings

Beth Sullivan, Jan. 7, 2022

Qmmunity: Home-O for the Holidays
Qmmunity: Home-O for the Holidays
Find your queer crew this holiday season

Beth Sullivan, Dec. 24, 2021

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity
Qmmunity

Beth Sullivan, Dec. 31, 2021

Qmmunity: Looking Back on 2021 Through a Queer Lens
Qmmunity: Looking Back on 2021 Through a Queer Lens
This year's biggest LGBTQIA stories

Beth Sullivan, Dec. 17, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQIA, Austin LGBTQIA, Gear Night, Iron Bear, Austin drag, Hermajestie the Hung, Celia Israel, HavenCon, HavenCon 2022, anti-trans sports ban, LGBTQIA legislation

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ASO: Masterworks Series
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Austin Home & Garden Show at Austin Convention Center
Destroyer of Light's 10-Year anniversary bash w/ Destroyer of Light, Duel, Ungrieved, Sabbath Crow at The Lost Well
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  