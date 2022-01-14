Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 14, 2022
New York City's Times Square was originally called Longacre Square. It was renamed on April 8, 1904, in honor of The New York Times relocating there.
A "landlubber" is a person who is unfamiliar with the sea. The "lubber" part originated as meaning "a clumsy oaf."
There is a burgeoning niche market for jewelry made from breast milk. Prices run as high as $1,500.
Weather for the Jan. 1, 2022, edition of the NHL's annual outdoor Winter Classic game at Minneapolis' Target Field was so cold (-7 degrees) that it became necessary to heat the ice for optimal play. The best surface temperature for ice is 22 degrees, or else it gets too brittle.
A recent digital examination of the mummified remains of pharaoh Amenhotep I has revealed that he was circumcised and had surprisingly good teeth for someone who lived 3,500 years ago.