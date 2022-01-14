Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

New York City's Times Square was originally called Longacre Square. It was renamed on April 8, 1904, in honor of The New York Times relocating there.

A "landlubber" is a person who is unfamiliar with the sea. The "lubber" part originated as meaning "a clumsy oaf."

There is a burgeoning niche market for jewelry made from breast milk. Prices run as high as $1,500.

Weather for the Jan. 1, 2022, edition of the NHL's annual outdoor Winter Classic game at Minneapolis' Target Field was so cold (-7 degrees) that it became necessary to heat the ice for optimal play. The best surface temperature for ice is 22 degrees, or else it gets too brittle.

A recent digital examination of the mummified remains of pharaoh Amenhotep I has revealed that he was circumcised and had surprisingly good teeth for someone who lived 3,500 years ago.