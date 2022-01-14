Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 14, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

New York City's Times Square was originally called Longacre Square. It was renamed on April 8, 1904, in honor of The New York Times relocating there.

A "landlubber" is a person who is unfamiliar with the sea. The "lubber" part originated as meaning "a clumsy oaf."

There is a burgeoning niche market for jewelry made from breast milk. Prices run as high as $1,500.

Weather for the Jan. 1, 2022, edition of the NHL's annual outdoor Winter Classic game at Minneapolis' Target Field was so cold (-7 degrees) that it became necessary to heat the ice for optimal play. The best surface temperature for ice is 22 degrees, or else it gets too brittle.

A recent digital examination of the mummified remains of pharaoh Amenhotep I has revealed that he was circumcised and had surprisingly good teeth for someone who lived 3,500 years ago.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 7, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 31, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ASO: Masterworks Series
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Austin Home & Garden Show at Austin Convention Center
Destroyer of Light's 10-Year anniversary bash w/ Destroyer of Light, Duel, Ungrieved, Sabbath Crow at The Lost Well
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  