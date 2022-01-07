Qmmunity: Hark! A New Season of Drag Race

Hark! the drag queens sing – glory to the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Season 14 of the much-loved drag competition series kicks off this Friday, Jan. 7, at 7pm on VH1. Fourth Street's Oilcan's hosts a live-watch party Friday, plus season 14 star Jorgeous stops by Sunday, Jan. 9, for not one but two performances; more deets on both happenings below. Remember: If you make the choice to partake in in-person folly this weekend, local health experts are strongly urging everyone – regardless of your vax status – to mask up indoors and outdoors, so plan accordingly.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Watch Party Watch this season's contestants battle it out for the title of America's next drag superstar. Fri., Jan. 7, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Drag Race's Jorgeous Texas native Jorgeous from RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 will be joining OCH's local drag casts for a fabulous evening. Two shows, one night only. Sun., Jan. 9, 7 & 10pm. Oilcan's. $20-200. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Vixens of Volstead Drag Brunch Chase away the Sunday scaries with the Vixens' drag show, tunes by DJ BoyFriend, food and drink specials, and pop-up vendors. Sun., Jan. 9, noon-4pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth, 512/680-0532. No cover. fb.com/volsteadlounge.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo Come in gear, leather, uniform, or anything else for some naughty bingo. Sun., Jan. 9, 4-7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. No cover. fb.com/sirratleather.

Noche Latino Sunday fungay featuring Latinx music hits all night. Sun., Jan. 9, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Wed., Jan. 12, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Underwear Night Strip down to yer skivvies, grab a bev, and dance the night away. Clothes check provided by Package Menswear. Second Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. theironbear.com.