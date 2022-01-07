Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 7, 2022

Caligula loved one of his horses, Incitatus, so much that he built him a marble stall.

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the original director of Get Back/Let It Be (and nearly all the Beatles' previous promo films), is allegedly the illegitimate son of Orson Welles.

In 1979, the U.S. Navy supplied a warship to the Village People to shoot a music video for "In the Navy." At the same time, the Navy was trying to get rid of homosexuals in their ranks.

Kansas had a statewide prohibition of alcohol from 1881 to 1948.

Hens' earlobes sometimes indicate the color of eggs. White earlobes mean white eggs, while dark earlobes can mean brown eggs. Feeding hens densely pigmented hot red peppers may result in eggs with bright red yolks. Darker yolks are nutritionally the same as paler yolks.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
