New Year, new queer. I know I'm not the only one in disbelief that 2021 has already come and (almost) gone. Though right now echoes earlier times in Austin's COVID-19 crisis, I'm thankful, as always, to be here writing and for Qmmunity readers. If you're staying in this New Year's Eve, might we suggest catching season 6 of Austin-shot Queer Eye, dropping on Netflix on December 31? And if you're going out, weigh the risk to yourself and the community – and get tested for COVID, of course – before plunging into a night on the town; clubs are asking folks to stay home if feeling ill. Below you'll find Austin's queer parties to ring in 2022.

2 to Do

Iron Bear New Year's Eve DJ Mike, Champagne, and your fave bear bartenders to say goodbye to the sh!t show that was 2021. Fri., Dec. 31, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

HBIC Ball A ball taking a nostalgic look back at reality TV like My Super Sweet 16, The Girls Next Door, America's Next Top Model, and more. Hosted by Sister Fisters, Ms. GIRL6, and BabiBoi. Fri., Dec. 31, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10-20. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Q'd Up

NYE 2022: Leather & Lace Get decked out in leather or lace for a bash with plenty of bubbles and drag from Emerald Van Cartier and Maeve Haven. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. $20-30. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

NYE 2022: Double Trouble Get down and ring in the new year with DJ Joe Ross. Bottle service packages available. Fri., Dec. 31, 8:30pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado, 512/649-1212. $25-35. fb.com/highlandlounge.

New Year's Eve at Rain Send 2021 out in style with a VIP experience for groups of up to 20. Email contactus@rainon4th.com without delay, because space is limited! Fri., Dec. 31, 9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. fb.com/rainon4th.

Gear Night Come out in your fave leather or gear and dance the night away. Sat., Jan. 1, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Vixens of Volstead Drag Brunch Chase away the Sunday scaries with the Vixens' drag show, tunes by DJ BoyFriend, food and drink specials, and pop-up vendors. Sun., Jan. 2, noon-4pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth, 512/680-0532. No cover. fb.com/volsteadlounge.

Noche Latino Sunday fungay featuring Latinx music hits all night. Sun., Jan. 2, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Gayly Ahead

Vanguard: A Drag Revolution Host Hermajestie the Hung transports Coco's rooftop into a revolutionary dimension with out-of-this-world drag. First & third Tuesdays, 10pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $10 cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.